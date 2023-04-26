Arts & Entertainments

Medlin Boss Reacts Over Alleged Rumour Of Sleeping With Bestie’s Husband

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, has reacted to the viral reports about her alleged affair with her best friend’s husband.

Following the alleged reports of the stylist made rounds on the internet, netizens have taken to their respective social media handles to rain curses on her.

In reaction to the scandal, Medlin Boss took to her Instagram page to address the allegation.

According to her, the people she has always looked out for are nowhere to be found in her time of crisis.

She wrote “The realest ones are always the backbones others can fall back on. But at their worse, they only have themselves to count on.”

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How I was signed to KV World-Wide – Singer, Eruzy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian singer, producer and composer, Eruzy, has revealed how he got signed to his new record label, KV world-wide. The Benue State-born artiste while giving details of how his encounter with Kolo Vibe came to be, said his good use of social media with his career made it possible for current boss, Benjamin Chinwike takes […]
Arts & Entertainments

10-year-old boy becomes youngest king in Anambra

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 10-Year-Old boy, Akubuisi Okonkwo, has been crowned the Ofala of Iyiora Anam kingdom in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State. The young boy is said to have ascended the throne after the death of the last Ofala, his late father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo, the Olanme 1 of Iyiora Anam. […]
Arts & Entertainments

King Joel set to release new single ‘Online’ Ft. Peruzzi 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Talented Nigerian-American rapper, Joel Living God better known as ‘King Joel’ by his teaming fans has teamed up with prolific singer and ‘Amaka’ crooner, Peruzzi on a new song titled ‘Online’ that is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Speaking King Joel noted that the new song, ‘ Online’ is a playful and […]

Leave a Comment