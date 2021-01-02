Fast-rising Medora ushers in 2021 with new single, “Expensive Shit” Determined to continue with the impressive musical wave of 2020, fast rising music sensation, Medora, has released a new single as 2021 kicks off with a new single titled “Expensive Shit”. Medora, born Hammed Oriyomi Akinremi, is a Nigerian songwriter, rapper and contemporary artist boasting both the talent and creative streak for a successful career in music. The young man, who was studying Counseling and Psychology at Delta State University before dropping out to focus on music, rose to fame after releasing “Higher”, the third project from his upcoming studio album.

With well-received singles like “In The Eye”, “Summer Girls“ and “Dey There” set to be featured on the album, “Expensive Shit,” in which Medora shows his diversity in Afro fusion and Afro Popular music, is another indication the album will be one to treasure for fans.

Apart from music, the 22-year-old youngest of four siblings born to Jamiu and Anifat Akinremi, is also a talented chef and with no one from his family boasting a history in music career wise, he is marked out as a music rebel Medora, who discovered himself upon leaving Nigeria to Kenya in 2015, started making music in 2018 after he purchased musical equipment and started making beats and pre-recording himself.

