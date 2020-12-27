Sports

Mees Palace lift Jos Chilling Invitational

2020-12-27

Mees Palace Football Academy emerged the winner of this year’s Jos Chilling Invitational Football Championship U-13 and U-15 competition.

 

The U-13 team defeated Delta Warriors 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time ended 3-3 at the New Jos Stadium, Zaria Road. Dominic Alfred was the hero for the Jos side after saving the last penalty that gave his team the victory.

 

It was a double celebration for Mees Palace Football Academy as their U-15 side also defeated Horvel Prime U-15 team 2-0 with goals from Sumfat Julius and Emmanuel Ukeyima giving them the victory.

 

Jazzy Stars Football Academy are the champions of the Under-10 category of the tournament as they defeated Kuru Young Stars Academy of Jos South LGA 2-0 on Saturday.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Mees Palace, Emmanuel Adukwu, said his joy is not just seeing the boys winning, but playing football the right way. “Every single time the kids step on the pitch, you won’t believe that the overriding motive is not for the kids to win, all we want to see sometimes is how they could be able to count a string of passes, 10, 11 or 15 passes at a go depending on the quality of the opponent,” he said.

 

“Once that’s achieved, my joy is usually complete, I love to watch the passion with which they play, the joy, the precision, and to give hope to the fact that we can easily go back to our glory days. “I love that people always want to come to the stadium and watch the kids, it’s always a joy for me – that has been the motivation.

Our Correspondent
