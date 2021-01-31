Meet 12-year-old designer that made outfit for Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia

12-year-old Favour Adebayo is a girl whose dream is to be the best fashion designer in the world. Favour Adebayo, who is presently in her junior secondary school, at Stella Maris College, Ilupeju, Lagos, has started chasing this dream as she is the young tailor that made the dress Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia and her little baby’s wore to the bab’s naming ceremony recently.

According to Favour’s father, Felix Adebayo, they discovered her talent early and enrolled her in a fashion training school when she was 10 years old. She started officially when she was 11.

The young designer will turn 13 in March and already has notable clients in the entertainment industry as her supporters and followers on her instagram.

She has also been featured on BBC Yoruba interview as a young promising designer.

Though she is gradually building her career in fashion designing, young Adebayo, says her education is very important in her growth. She faces her studies on weekdays and focus on her passion for sewing on weekends and holidays. Favour is one of the many reasons to agree that Nigeria is blessed with talented young people.

All the citizens have always prayed for is a good environment for these gifts to be discovered and nurtured. Luck shined on Favour’s talent when her father crossed part with Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia and since then, the actress has been a mentor.

