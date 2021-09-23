Meet Acoustic flavor of the Nigerian Music Industry, Femi Factor

Talking about dreams come true and consistency, Femi Factor is one of the people who started living through their dream right from childhood. His hobby has always been singing and was always eager to put in all he has in terms of music.

Coker Olorunfemi, popularly Known as ‘Femi Factor’, who was born in Kwara State is an artiste, content creator and influencer marketing consultant. He is not under any record label but works with Jungle Entertainment Digital Distribution.

He has always been a lover of music and started singing since when he was eight years old as a chorister in church and continue that way even when he gained admission to Convenant University, Ogun State.

During his days in Convenant University, he was an activist and did not like anything involving inequality. He also participated in any music concert he had the opportunity to join but those efforts were only paving way for his rise to stardom.

The journey of music was not all smooth for Femi at the beginning of his career even though music was a passion for him, it required his resources, time and effort. At those period he felt his voice was not been heard enough but eventually hard work always pave way for one’s efforts.

Femi Factor officially started off his musical journey with a debut single in 2017 titled ‘Rajo’, and has dropped 3 EPs within the space of then and now, titled: ‘Cruise Tape’, ‘Afrobyte’ and ‘Lstn Up’.

His rise to stardom began in 2019 when he released ‘She Said’ from the Cruise tape EP, the song garned people’s attention and gained him a no of fans. The Cruise tape EP has over 200k and has been booked for shows because of the versatility of the song.

The EP Afrobyte has eight songs where he featured other artist, the songs was produced by Ace Beat Makers although they only produced seven out of the songs. The EP Afrobyte are: Lepo, Plug, Vegetable, We Fiti, Santorini featuring Likkle Banti, Tom Cruise, Bad Fella, Slow Motion. The Cruise tape EP has 5 songs which are She said, Money Talks, Feminist, Yahweh, Boo.

Femi Factor draws his musical inspiration from his surrounding and has been able to infuse these different influences into different bodies of art. He collects gigs from people and deliver an excellent job in term of content, he is one of the best in his field.

Femi Factor is also famous for his Waka Meme and runs a 9-5 agency that provides consultations for brands and media agencies in the area of Influencer Marketing and getting content organically viral, he was once an influencer for Samsung Nigeria, Canon Nothern and other products. He is one of the top meme creators in Nigeria. Femi is religious and a practicing christian, he loves exploring and travels over the world.

Femi Factor is a very private person and does not like to give the media much attention, even his social media account are on private due to the fact that he does not want to give the media opportunity to create rumors or false speculation about him.

