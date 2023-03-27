Meet Adaralegbe Akintayo, real estate magnate behind T-Pumpy Concepts

Turning lemon into a lemonade is a task for the brave heart. It is a call to take ones destiny into ones hand with demand for grit, optimism and a positive attitude even in the face of adversity or misfortune. Adaralegbe Akintayo, a real estate founder of T-Pumpy Concepts, is a man who walked his way up from adversity.

Adaralegbe Akintayo has built one of Nigeria’s most recognised real estate companies with rugged determination. The company provides housing to all classes of Nigerians.

He grew in a low income family that worked hard to make ends meet, but he never let that define how he was going to be described later in life.

Born in Ilorin, Kwara State, to Ekiti parents from Iloro, his father was a photographer, while his mother engaged in various trades to support her family.

Akintayo certainly took his entrepreneurial drive from his late mother, who painfully passed before he turned 30. He engaged in several businesses as an undergraduate in the university to be independent at a young age, and life took him through very important lessons that have come in handy for him.

Early in life, Adaralegbe Akintayo had the understanding that every man is solely responsible for the outcome of his life. And having been raised in a responsible home, he engaged in several legitimate businesses that fetched him income while in the university.

His experience started as a thrift collector, before trying his hands in what his father did; photography, which back then, was a lucrative business on campus. He moved with business trend during the GSM era and sold recharge cards at Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja.

One thing that has stood him out in his history was the mindset not to work for anybody. During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in Ebonyi State, he continued to run with his phone booth business.

The T-Pumpy Concepts CEO ran a call centre with a difference. He applied marketing strategies which included offering reduced prices on his call rates and recharge card vouchers as against those of his competitors. This idea made him the choice of many customers. This ultimately led to the boom of the buainess, which he registered in 2010. He later founded and also registered what has become one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Nigeria; The T-Pumpy Concepts.

While he was running his phone booth and recharge card business, the opportunity of today knocked on his door. Adaralegbe Akintayo initially turned down the offer though, before fortune began to smile on him. Real estate marketers took advantage of the huge crowd at his place of business to market lands and properties, and sometimes, put up signage for their businesses.

He was introduced to real estate business and like they say, the rest is history.

“Someone walked up to me and told me that he had a property he wanted me to manage. I told him I was not interested, moreover, I had no experience in that business, but he insisted.”

It was evident that Adaralegbe has the midas touch an as entrepreneur. He subsequently made N30,000 from his first transaction as an agent, before another property which he disposed fetched him a N300,000 profit. He took serious interest in the business and spent the next five five years buying and reselling lands in Abuja, before his office in the Federal Capital Territory officially opened for business in 2015 with just three employees. The T-Pumpy Concepts’ staff strength now runs into hundreds.

For his undeniable contributions to the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria, Adaralegbe Akintayo was named the “Real Estate Personality of the Year” at the Global Excellence Recognition Awards in 2021.

The company now has offices in Abuja, Ekiti and Oyo states, with plans to spread to Lagos and other states across the country.

