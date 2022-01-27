Meet Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, aka Ayrubber, a name forever written in gold in the hearts of homeless children

Unlike that of Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, an on-air personality, voiceover artist and talent manager, who is popularly referred to as AyRubber, many names in today’s society are pen-inked and perhaps forgotten.

A society, though battling to survive, has totally turned deaf and its back to the plights and struggles of homeless children and the motherless ones, who are victims of circumstances that are not of their making.

It doesn’t take one to have everything before one gives to those in need. AyRubber has dedicated his life to humanitarian services, promoting charity and using his privileged position as a radio personality endeared to by many listeners, to publicise the wanton neglect of orphange homes in Lagos State.

Not blowing his trumpet but then, Ayrubber’s charity works speak for themselves. As mentioned earlier, kindness, and being aware of the need of others and stretching a hand of love is a scace virtue in Nigeria of today.

Destitutes in Lagos charity homes will forever remember that life has not gone miserable than it already is, due to the rare acts of generousity of this much loved broadcaster.

The LoveHome Orphanage, a subsidiary of Real Women Foundation, located in the Magodo area of Lagos, was the latest recipient of Ayrubber’s benevolence. The charity home which was opened to the public in 2005, is focused on healing and empowering women and children.

The vision of the care home, part of which is “the love and concern for children who are the most vulnerable in the issues of maternal and parental and demise, broken or dysfunctional homes, sexual abuses, including rape, and the desire to create a homely atmosphere for the less-privileged”, drew AyRubber attention to it.

AyRubber, fondly known as Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, supplied the children in the orphanage homes food items and he also did not forget the adults there, who he gave toiletries, cooking oil, detergents, insecticides and other household products.

Also, this Ondo-born intelligent and insightful young man, who is also a talent manager, made charity outreaches to St Monica’s Orphanage of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos located in Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State, where he donated food items, toiletries and other essential household needs to help sustain services to those who need them.

On what spurs him to these acts of benevolence extension to the less privileged ones in the society, AyRubber said: “My drive towards humanitarian works has always been fueled by the need to put smile on the faces of those who are feeling the crunch and in the receiving end of the thrashes of life and the society”.

Speaking further, AyRubber said he is committed to continuing his support to other charity homes to further the care for orphans, homeless babies and children, with a view to sustain “provision of shelter and bringing succour to abandoned babies and children, as well as to cater for their wellbeing.”

AyRubberr, who is a reputable talent manager may be a black in skin colour, but such humanitarian acts of his are common among the Caucasians, who frequently give to charity not because they have everything, but it has become a norm in their social life.

“Giving is not restricted to the colour of a person’s skin. It is about the heart and a good heart will not look back from giving to people who are in need. I will always work hard to support needy persons nobody where they may be,” said AyRubber.

