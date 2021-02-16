Meet Akhabue Evans: The Prolific Filmmaker

Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man is a trained lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21 but currently pursuing his passion and shinning as a video director.

Director En’man who is the Chief Executive Officer of Carel Films also founded BTS-GRAM also known as BehindTheSceneGram, a filmmaking blog on the process of filmmaking, including clips of BTS, organize free training film enthusiasts., review film gears and more.

Director En’man became a music producer at age 12 beginning with tape overdub before entering into film making at age 20.

“I want to see perfection in Africa, instead of mediocrity. In Africa, we still have people who know their work and are not dubious,” he once said.

Director En’man has done many videos for gospel artistes like Sinach, Ada, Eben, Jahdiel, Samsong, Rozey, Testimony and a host of others.

He has also won several awards both locally and internationally, including Video Director of the Year, South-South Music Awards (SSMA) 2014 and Loveworld Music and Arts Awards in the category of Directing, Editing & Motion Graphics.

Last year, Director En’man through BTS provided free cameras, microphones, wireless video transmitters, gimbal stabilizers, lights, wireless follow focus, video monitors, live video streaming kits, batteries, lenses, editing software products, and more to film enthusiasts.

He further promised to do the same this year and planned to “tour different countries educating the film community for free, starting with Nigeria by a way of 1-3 days Seminar & workshops,” En’man disclosed.

Through his film making blog, he has collaborated with brands like; Feiyiu tech FY, Hollyland Technology, 3d lut creator, Teffest by Omotola Jalande-Ekeinde, Gvm LED, Insta360, Gudsenmoza, Zhiyun_tech, Filmcrux.

Director En’man is regarded as one of the great Nigerian filmmakers, for his steady pacing, pulsing electronic scores, and raw action.

He is known as such a detailed director who is too conversant with his craft. Little wonder he is a pro in music video production, he is a music genius himself.

He was recently found in the studio with talented Nigerian gospel singer, Wati doing what he calls his ‘first love.’

En’man was found on the keyboard playing symphonically while Wati sang to it. They did a cover to Sinach’s “Working In My Favour.” Sinach’s “Working In My Favour” video was shot by Director En’man himself.

Like this: Like Loading...