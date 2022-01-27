News

Meet Anyidons, New Highlife and Afropop Sensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anyidons interest in music started when he was still young. While in the university, he started his career writing songs and performing in shows and music festivals within Warri, Delta state.
Born Frank Ifeanyi Dons but popularly known as Anyidons is a Nigerian highlife musician songwriter and performing artist. He has worked alongside popular musicians like Kcee, Zoro and many others. Anyidons was born on April 14th. He is a graduate of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Warri where he studied Engineering.
He came to the limelight after he featured popular musician, KCee in his music single Isee in 2019. He released several other hit tracks with Kcee.
Anyidons have worked alongside other musicians like Zoro, Ejyke Nwa Mba, Singah and many others. Anyidons won the Highlife Grand Fest organized by Nigerian Breweries in 2018.
In 2020, Anyidons released his debut album “Igbotic “. Igbotic album is a 7 track album and featured popular musicians like Zoro, Ejyke Nwa Mba, Singah and Kcee.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DG PGF flaws Presidency’s position on Akeredolu’s herdsmen ban

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has condemned the position of the Presidency on the ban of Herdsmen by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. According to him, governments should compliment reforms introduced by other arms, rather than being divisive over them. The DG, in a statement in Abuja […]
News

Sanwo-Olu empowers 120,000 public school pupils with digital skills

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government said it has empowered a total of 120,000 Public Primary and Secondary Schools pupils/ students across its Six Educational Districts with basic computer skills under its Digital Skills Initiative (DSI). The students/ pupils were trained in the areas of basic computer skills, cod-ing skills, scratch, cloud service and World Wide Web, […]
News

Anambra poll: I’m in race to set standard – Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has stated that his mission in politics is to set standard and legacy for the state. He said: “Anambra people will be proud of me if elected the governor of the state. I am in the race […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica