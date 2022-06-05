Meet AyRubber the consummate broadcaster, talent manager

Good things do also come out of Nazareth. This clause was used in one of the Holy books to explain that a prophet has been found in the city where no one ever thought could be indentified with anything worthwhile.

Popular broadcaster, on-air personality, voiceover artist and talent manager, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, popularly referred to as AyRubber, is a Nigerian with a surreal mentality for the class he belongs in the society.

AyRubber has literary dedicated his lifetime to humanity, particularly orphans and motherless babies homes; those the society has totally turned blind and deaf to their plights and struggles.

It does not come as a surprise how his mind works on lifting others. The media personality is a talent manager, the same manner he has been committed to managing the lives and destiny of orphanages and children in the motherless babies home.

AyRubber is a man with a golden heart, generous in and out and looks for the rising of others.

“As a Talent Manager, my drive has always been to make sure I helped someone from point 0 to 100. I have always tried to see the talents and make them blow. I just want to make an impact and it’s not necessarily about the money. That is when the content creation comes in when you see a talent you connect them to become a better person and also give support for the development of such talent,” AyRubber stated.

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) graduate established himself as the golden voice on a number of radio and television stations in Lagos.

AyRubber carved a niche for himself in the country’s media circles, with his achievements in the industry.

“My major discipline is journalism, especially radio and TV. I have actually worked with KADUTO. This is an international TV station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news. I have also worked with NIGEZIE TV for a few voices over works, so also was Lagos Africa Radio 96.1 FM.

“I must confess, news reporting has always been a fun experience, especially when you see yourself as someone people come to for information, trends and what is actually happening in the industry. It’s just really an amazing opportunity to be in the journalism place because I have actually learnt a lot, met a lot of people and connected to a whole lot of people in high and low places.

“Opportunities abound in this kind of job we are doing, the experience has been really amazing and I’m trying to grow myself more and be better,” AyRubber said.

