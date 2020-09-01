Meet Chibuike Igbokwe known as WHITE LION

Professionally known as WHITE LION, Chibuike Steven Igbokwe is a South African based singer, songwriter and afro hiphop artist. Born in Lagos, Nigeria to Nnewi, Anambra State, parents on 18th April 1995, He began his musical career in 2012/2013.



He didn’t release any music professionally though till 2018. He continued with releases in 2019 with singles like “Drip Up” and “Open and Close” in July and Oct respectively.

He is founder and CEO of White Lion Empire, an independent label to which he is signed officially. He was brought to limelight with his 2020 single ‘PRAY FOR ME’ which was released back in July. An inspirational song intended to motivate and inspire fans and listeners as they stayed home safe during the covid 19 lockdown.

His style of music is majorly influenced by Nigerian artists like Duncan Mighty, 2face Idibia aka 2Baba, Wizkid and Burna Boy. He also said the likes of Jay Z, Snoop Dogg & Drake are some of his foreign idols.

He says he is not ready to slow down or stop in his musical career path any time soon. We are told he is in the studio putting finishing touches to his first album which is to be released some time in the coming months

