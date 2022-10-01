Meet Creative Singer, FavouriteboyT

That Nigerian music is ranked globally is not a news. The news here is how the country has continue to discover more talents to keep up the good work.

Another talented singer on the bloc is Omeje Emmanuel Tochukwu popularly known as FavoriteboyT.

FavoriteboyT started nurturing his music abilities at age 14, with freestyle videos and covers which he up- loads on his Instagram, from there he was discovered by Chigozie Henry Anieke, a talent manager and also an entrepreneur.

In late September 2022 he was officially sign to SMARTGAWD Records.

He makes his official entry into the music industry with traits of determination, persistency, and consistency at age 16.

He took music serious when he joined a freestyles music group during his junior secondary education and recorded his first track in the year 2020. He took a break to seek for more knowledge about music, and he later found grace after the release of INTO YOU by lekinzy featuring him.

He got a text from his current manager/sponsor who invited him to banana island in lagos, where they’ve been working till date. He re- leased is first single titled Lamba in March, 2022, and we should expect more from him soon. Thanks to all his testifiers.

FavoriteboyT as the sonorous voice singer is fondly called was born in Lagos state on July 27, 2005. He is an Afrobeat artist who hails originally from Enugu State.

When he was asked what inspires him to join music, he said “I took interest and my love for music started from class four in my primary school when I normally listen to songs from artists like Davido, Tekno and Kizz-Daniel.”

He makes his official entry into the music industry with traits of determination, persistency, and consistency at age 16 and he promised never to relent.

Kindly follow favoriteboyt on all social media: @Favoriteboyt GT

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...