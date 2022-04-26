Meet Cyn Dixon the model who became successful at a young age

Her name is Kemera Jacobs, better known as ‘Cyn Dixon’, who is one of the emerging youth in the new generation of models who have managed to garner more than 300,000 followers on Instagram under a year.

Cyn Dixon was born on October 3, 2001 in Dallas, Texas in the United States and has great ambitions in international modeling, with dreams to collaborate with two inspirational models “Rubi Rose & Jayda Wayda” who have millions of fans around the world.

The 21-year-old Cyn Dixon is also passionate about dancing, which she does so well and has been able to travel to several countries to participate in grandiose events in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Trinidad And Tobago, Turk And Caicos and Mexico City.

Cyn Dixon does not stop there, even the biggest American stars, models have an eye on positive trajectory and want to work with her as well.

Outside of music, she also enjoys sports and other youth hobbies.

At the moment Cyn Dixon is enjoying her life as a top celebrity model traveling around the world and taking in beautiful pictures.

