Meet DJ 808, the new kid on the block

Kenechukwu Amadi, professionally known as Dj 808, is an international DJ born in Ilorin sometime in the 90s but bred in Enugu State. He went on to attend the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering.

Dj 808 learnt the art of Djing from his elder brother and his friend back in high school when they practised mix sessions for their house parties. After a while, he started DJing for free as an amateur for his friends at University. But he had challenges going pro due to inadequate time and resources; this led to him dumping it after his first year in college. Eventually, he picked it up again and in 2021, DJ 808 started DJing as a pro, mastering the ropes with the help of his friend DJ Kennzy.

DJ 808 is a unique, creative and vibrant DJ and there is no doubting how skilled he is. He has worked with artists like Rema, Vict0ny, classiq amongst others and has played at numerous concerts like; Afro Nation Ghana, Live in Concert etc. He has also played at the well-known Obi’s house, Shores and even across borders in Smade Lounge, London and J’Adore Night Club, London. Dj 808 is also currently the lead Dj for his monthly gig, W.E.E.D. From his work, it is clear that he is passionate about what he does, thinks outside the box, and delivers unique sets— integrating exciting refixes/remixes to popular songs (produced by myself) while delivering electrifying entertainment to the audience.

From original songs to refixes/mashups and enthralling sets, DJ 808 continues to blaze a trail of excellence. And according to him, he draws inspiration for his exploits from his environment, his travels, his connection with artists and meditation. One thing that has kept him going is his ability to blend with his audience’s wants and listen to what gets them singing or dancing along to the tunes most. DJ 808’s favourite thing to do is research songs, create new music and mix new records. Going by this, it’s safe to say that this is more than “work” or a means of livelihood for him. He genuinely enjoys what he does.

And there are few things greater than turning your passion into your work.
Like with most things in life, challenges are bound to arise. For DJ 808’s career, it is introducing new music to his audience. But he revels in the reward of his efforts which is the satisfaction that comes after the dance floor is shut down and the host gets the maximum value for their money. He has learnt a lot in his journey so far but understanding the importance of networking and how to handle pressure effectively are at the top of his list.

For someone whose earlier interest was engineering before realizing his passion for making and performing music, DJ 808 is doing pretty great. He has new music in the works and let’s not forget the magic he has blessed our ears with in the past. DJ 808 is on a mission to turn up the heat on the dance floor and he brings good energy and vibes with him.

Expect bangers, Expect original mix, Expect Gbedu from DJ 808.
Likes of DJ includes: DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall, DJ Khaled, DJ Maphorisa, Black Coffee, Diplo, Marshmello, David Guetta, Avicii etc inspires him.
