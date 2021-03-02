Business

Meet Donovan Ruffin: Investor, Motivational Speaker

Real estate investor and Motivational Speaker, Donovan Ruffin may not have known it at the time, but the lessons his family gave him would lay the foundation for his future success.
He learned about hard work from his single mother and his hunger for a better life from the day-to-day struggles she endured.
“I grew up in a small town in Ohio, with my single mother. Even though we’re under-privileged I was blessed with a loving family and a good example to go out and work hard.”
But no matter how hard Ruffin worked, he knew he couldn’t do it alone.
So he partnered up with a former boss and founded his first company, a marketing company that focused on direct sales to Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
That company taught Ruffin the skills he would need to launch his current company, Equity Cash Offer, LLC.
One of those lessons was patience. Which at first glance, appears to go against his full-throttle attitude. But it’s crucial to not only Ruffin’s business, but his daily life as well. “Some of the biggest challenges in business is; money and people. Learning how to raise private capital makes a significant difference in the ability to scale, but is one of the most difficult. Along with growing a strong team of people around you. Developing people is never an easy task, but extremely necessary with growth,” he said.
In order to develop the people in his team, Ruffin couldn’t slack off on his own growth either.
“One of the biggest obstacles I’ve had to overcome was my ability to grow my mindset. Your mindset is what positions you exactly where you are right now in business. Without the ability to believe in yourself, or your future, you will never grow beyond what you think.”
Ruffin must believe in his future, because it just keeps getting brighter.
“A few years ago I was approached by ‘Lifetime TV’ to star in Marrying Millions Season 2′, where me and my girlfriend air.”

