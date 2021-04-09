News

Meet Dylan Baker, A Dropout Who Founded One US Finest Studio

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

By learning about the incredible power of owning a studio, Dylan Baker was able to generate a six-figure income while freeing himself from the daily grind of blue-collar work. But before he made the leap, he tried everything else. Starting out mowing lawns for extra cash, Baker decided he was going to be successful one way or another. He began by enrolling in Pikeville College, believing that a college degree was the ticket to a better life. But he soon discovered that college wasn’t what he was looking for.

“I didn’t think it was for me because I felt as if I was being forced to learn about things, I didn’t have any interest in for one, and also I was being forced to learn in a way that didn’t always give me the best chance at retaining the information and having success.” After dropping out, Baker tried to find a better job to improve his life. He ended up working on an assembly line of a Toyota factory, where he would remain for nearly four years. One day he stumbled across an Instagram advertisement for a studio and decided to give it a try.

“Well, I didn’t reach financial success after dropping out. In fact, it took me many years afterwards before I started to have any type of financial success… After a few months, I waited for my bonus check from the company and took the leap of faith and quit to pursue Studio Ownership full time. To date, between multiple accounts, I’ve been able to do multiple seven figures and growing.” Baker credits his success to learning from his younger mistakes and only taking calculated risks. He studied as much as he could and regularly attended networking meetings.

“I’ve gained more experience with just simply networking with individuals, doing more public speaking, and also implementing the information that I’ve read throughout many books.”

His single-minded determination paid off as his passive income slowly increased. Through trial and error, he learned how to succeed. And now that Baker found success, he wants to teach others to do the same. “I want to change as many lives as possible. I believe that we’re only given a limited amount of time on this earth, and we need to spend it doing the things we love with the people we love. So many people spend their entire life at a job they hate living paycheck to paycheck. Although it’s not easy, the life you want is more attainable than you think, and ownership is a great tool to help you get there.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu donates rice, cash, others to soldiers’ widows in Abia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu yesterday donated bags of rice and cash to 25 widows of soldiers at 14 Brigade, Ohafia, who died fighting insurgency and violent crimes.   Addressing the widows and members of the Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigeria Army Soldiers’ Wives Association, Kalu said the donation would ease the survival […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Chinese loans: Nigeria’s sovereignty not at risk –Amaechi, Malami

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his transportation counterpart, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, have declared that Nigeria’s sovereignty is never at risk in the country’s loan agreements with China. The duo, who clarified the issue while answering questions on a popular TV programme yesterday, explained that there […]
News

Bobboi and his exploits at PEF(M)B

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the thriving industries in Nigeria today is hypocrisy, and leaders who walk on that path are seen as heroes. In this clime, refusal to compromise standard and firm embrace of tenets of integrity by being brutal with the truth, firm in honesty and courageous in justice always attract opposition and in some cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica