Meet Dylan Baker, A Dropout Who Founded One US Finest Studio

By learning about the incredible power of owning a studio, Dylan Baker was able to generate a six-figure income while freeing himself from the daily grind of blue-collar work. But before he made the leap, he tried everything else. Starting out mowing lawns for extra cash, Baker decided he was going to be successful one way or another. He began by enrolling in Pikeville College, believing that a college degree was the ticket to a better life. But he soon discovered that college wasn’t what he was looking for.

“I didn’t think it was for me because I felt as if I was being forced to learn about things, I didn’t have any interest in for one, and also I was being forced to learn in a way that didn’t always give me the best chance at retaining the information and having success.” After dropping out, Baker tried to find a better job to improve his life. He ended up working on an assembly line of a Toyota factory, where he would remain for nearly four years. One day he stumbled across an Instagram advertisement for a studio and decided to give it a try.

“Well, I didn’t reach financial success after dropping out. In fact, it took me many years afterwards before I started to have any type of financial success… After a few months, I waited for my bonus check from the company and took the leap of faith and quit to pursue Studio Ownership full time. To date, between multiple accounts, I’ve been able to do multiple seven figures and growing.” Baker credits his success to learning from his younger mistakes and only taking calculated risks. He studied as much as he could and regularly attended networking meetings.

“I’ve gained more experience with just simply networking with individuals, doing more public speaking, and also implementing the information that I’ve read throughout many books.”

His single-minded determination paid off as his passive income slowly increased. Through trial and error, he learned how to succeed. And now that Baker found success, he wants to teach others to do the same. “I want to change as many lives as possible. I believe that we’re only given a limited amount of time on this earth, and we need to spend it doing the things we love with the people we love. So many people spend their entire life at a job they hate living paycheck to paycheck. Although it’s not easy, the life you want is more attainable than you think, and ownership is a great tool to help you get there.”

