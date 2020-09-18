News

Meet Eltee Skhillz, Late Henrietta Kosoko's Son Who Is A Musician

Better known by his stage name, Eltee Skhillz, the young man is a singer, dancer and producer born as Olowu Taiwo
Although he hails from Ogun State, he, like many of his peers, was born and bred in Lagos State and it is the state of the aquatic splendour that he calls home.

 

A son of late veteran actress, Henrietta Kosoko, the beautiful and hugely popular actress whose death back in 2016 at the age of 53 shook the industry shook the Yoruba section of Nollywood, it could be said that Eltee Skhillz is toeing the path of his famous mother and even more popular step father, the inimitable Jide Kosoko.

A graduate of Accounting from Houdegbe North American University, Benin Republic, Eltee, whose twin brother, Kehinde, is also involved in the entertainment scene as a music producer, has years of studio experience and performing on stage under his belt.

He started his career as a dancer before kicking off his music career in 2009 with his first single titled “Jekafo” produced by Philkeyz.

With his versatility helping him infuse different sounds as a rapper and singer, Eltee’s performance at the 40birthday of Sola Kosoko earlier this year has garnered over 18,00 views. His new single titled “Lucy” and produced by T4 & Kraybestz is ahead of the upcoming EP titled Body Of Work.

 

