Meet entrepreneur, Carl Barvensky, who built a successful company

Carl Barvensky Paul was born on August 18 in the year 1990. He graduated from Keizer University in 2012. The shrewd Haitian-American entrepreneur and CEO of two booming businesses has created business empires through his forward-thinking personality and ability to see and seize opportunities where others see none.

Known for his problem-solving skills, Carl is a business consultant and has consulted for many companies across America.

Currently residing in Boca Raton, Florida, the 27-year-old entrepreneur has built most of his net worth as a consultant for numerous other businesses. However, Carl is the founder/CEO of a top security guard company named USA PRIORITY SECURITY including another home call center named TOP NOTCH EXPERT, LLC. Over the years, Carl’s astute and logistical know-how gives him the aptitude to shape these businesses, thanks to his experience already acquired during the creation of his first company. Today, he leads these companies as CEO.

All of Carl’s potential business abilities have made him counted by others who want to dabble in one form of business or the other. Carl achieved this level of success because of his divergent mindset – clearly, a road map to success.

Currently, Carl is immersing himself in the real estate business. He remains an embodiment of vitality and inspiration for budding young entrepreneurs who want to solve problems.

