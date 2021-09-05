Meet Florret Eweka, Benin Kingdom Princess who become a Queen

19 years old Edo State born, Princess Florret Eweka recently became a Beauty Queen after she emerged winner of the 2021 Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria. Florret Eweka is a real Princess from the Palace of the Benin Kingdom who is presently a student of University of Benin Studying medical Laboratory Science.

As a little Princess growing up in the palace, Eweka came across many underprivileged children and now that she has become a Beauty Queen, she said she will be launching her pet project soon which is targeted at street children in Edo state first before spreading to other Geo political zones in the country.

According to the CEO of Zanzy Entertainment the owners of Most beautiful Face in Nigeria pageant also the owners of Mr Tourism Nigeria pageant and One House Reality Tv Show ,Chuks Anusionwu said MBFN Pageant is open to all promising young girls.

The pageant is about building and giving young girls the voice to become role model to children and most especially the Nigerian girl child. Eweka won a brand new Car and will be representing Nigeria at Miss Tourism World Finals in China .

