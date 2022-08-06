Sports

Meet Iambolar the sports broadcast guru, consultant

It takes a stroke of genius to be everything perfect in a lifetime. However, a few humans have found a way to attain excellence by virtue of providence in all aspects of their endeavour.

One of the rare humans on the list is sports broadcaster Bolarinwa Olajide, fondly known as Iambolar,
a pace setter among his peers and colleagues in the sports broadcast sector.

Iambolar, acquired training at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), where he was conferred with mastery, knowledge and the wizardry on dominance in his field among the droves of journalists.

Iambolar held his listeners spell bound for great eight as a sports journalist at Nigeria Info FM, where he hosted a Formula One show; the only of its kind on Nigerian radio.

He is very good at what he does and not certain he would have been better if he had chosen any other path in life. Olajide currently hosts Max Sports on Sundays. The programme has a four-hour slot, beginning from 3:pm, when his fans begin to congregate to hear the voice of the master himself, as he treats them to comprehensive and in-depth analysis of local and foreign developing stories.

Iambolar has scooped several awards in the sports broadcasting beat, including Best Sports Journalist of the Year (by Youth of All Nations) and Best Sports Journalist (Electronic) by Nigeria Radio Awards.

In 2018, Bolarinwa Olajide dusted the likes of tourism expert, Chiamaka Obuekwe and Nigerian comedian, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, to win the Lufthansa Premium Economy ticket and more to Russia, during the World Cup. He won the contest with over 1.9k public votes.

Iambolar attracts a large following on instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms, due to his popularity among the people and his colleagues alike. He stands miles apart from others in quality and experience. Little wonder he is the ambassador for fanfootball.app, an online fantasy league website.

The Manchester United fan is also a sessoned consultant; a professional status he has attained as a veteran in the business over the years. Olajide’s influence of wide acceptance among Nigerians also robs off on organisations he consults for or represents as an ambassador.

Good things happen to those who give others joy. The popular sports broadcaster began the year with the best news, as his adorable wife delivered a princess in far away Canada. Olajide shared the glorious news with fans and lovers on his official social media platforms.

“What a way to start the year! My wife and I welcomed our daughter to the world on 22.01.22. We are all doing great. Our hearts are full of thanks, praises and immeasurable joy. May God bless and keep you, Chloe Olajide. AMEN!” he wrote.

“My hero and MVP @ti_oluwalase, I love you forever.

Special thanks to Dr. @lesleyhawkinsmd. As fate would have it, you were on duty on the big day. It was what I wanted.

“Daddy duties ACTIVATED forever.”

 

Reporter

