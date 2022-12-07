Meet Ify Autos CEO, Anie Ifeoma Amalonye, the astute entrepreneur

Every human being has the seed of greatness, but the courage to launch out is not present in everyone. This is why out of deep thought on daring and courage, Andre Gide puts it that “man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.”

Success respects no gender or colour, but the universal language of daring to do. Most times, the women folks are laid back by gender and the mental slavery of the society they grow up in.

However, there are those who have specialised in climbing the rough mountains, the ones determined to leave their footprints in the sands of time.

Anie Ifeoma Amalonye, CEO of Ify Autos, an international company founded about three years with offices in Nigeria and Canada, is making giant strides men of valour would be envious of.

The Ify Autos CEO comes across as a totally strange human being with rare trait of belief. It is nearly inconceivable that she made an incursion into a trade exclusively reserved in the subconscious for men by nature and circumstances. Shel is a proof that women possess unbeatable and resolute kind of faith, such that can practically move a mountain.

The profile of the Ify Autos amazon as someone who decided not to toe the path of others who do ordinary things should scare anybody and communicate profoundly about the persona of the individual. Usually in this clime, majority of car dealers are men. The business has more than enough intricacies to put off men themselves, but when a woman is found to be thriving in it, it tells that it is already beyond the extraordinary.

Ify Autos supplies hundreds of cars to its customers in Nigeria and in North America every year. The vision of the founder is one that sets the company apart, and its core values are not found on the pages of biography of other business owners. The top-class service delivery and sticking to schedule are some of the attributes of her world-class venture.

Anie Ifeoma Amalonye realised that in order to work and sustain the vision she has for Ify Autos, she had to get workers who would readily buy into it; which she did. Year-on-year, the client base of Ify Autos in Nigeria gets robust owing to the quality of personnel which represents it.

In a recent interview, the Ify Autos boss rightly connected the commitment of the company’s staff in the country to the successes recorded so far.

“Getting competent hands back home that shares the same core values and visions of ify Autos which is integrity,Resilience and empathy. With consistency and clear vision of what ify Autos represents I was able to overcome those challenges,” the Ify Autos founder disclosed.

Likewise in Canada, where she relocated to with her family after her masters degree in International Relationals and Diplomacy from Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Edo State, Nigeria, the institution where she had also bagged her first degree, Ify Autos’ list of customers continues to rise because of the relationship, trust and confidence it has built over time.

Vision could be an abstract idea that is only worked out by in goods and services, but nothing speaks like it. People simply see what it stands for. For Anie Ifeoma Amalonye, the push behind her drive is to reach a point where Ify Autos would manufacture it’s own cars and export to countries from Nigeria.

Eventually, the vision of the entrepreneur, who never holds back from talking about where the company is heading, is to emulate global automobile brands like Mercedes Benz, such that will last generations.

“Ify Autos will outlive every individual. It has come to stay even when I am no more ify Autos will still exist just like Mercedes,” she stated, adding that the plan of the company is “to get Ify Autos to the stage of manufacturing automobiles in Nigeria for Nigerians and West Africa at large.”

