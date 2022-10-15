Meet Imade, The Popular Host Of TV Cooking Show Imade’s Kitchen

She hails from Ugha Okhuoihe, Uhunmwond Local Government Area Benin city, Edo state, Nigeria. The very beautiful and elegant Imade Osawaru is the host of the popular television cooking show, Imade’s Kitchen.

She is an Italian chef with professional training from ISTITUTO D’ISTRUZIONE SUPERIORE-ALBERGHIERO LORETO ANCONA Italy.

She is also an award winning Nollywood actor, producer, director, influencer and an all round boss lady in every sense of the word.

With years of experience in hospitality and travel industry, her passion for creative and performing arts drew her into Nollywood, where her career has thrived in the last 6 years.

She has a catalogue of movies to her credit, including, A fool for Trust, Last Affair, Sweet Mama’s House, King of Kings, the Gateman, Exhausted, My Village Bride and many others.

Imade Osawaru is the producer of the movies Fatal Attraction, Indecisiveness, The Herbs of Life, The Older the Wine and Fear.

She is also the CEO of MadeMonic Entertainment Productions Limited, an indigenous content providing firm.

The beautiful screen diva is also a lover of God, with a heart of gold and a philanthropist.

Imade is vastly travelled in Europe and Middle East where she extensively conducts her business activities.

