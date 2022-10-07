Arts & Entertainments

Meet Ishola Alarape, Fuji artiste extraordinaire

Fuji music is arguably one of the most dominant ethnic music in Nigeria today. It arose from the improvisational Ajisari/Were music tradition but one man who has contributed immensely in taking this genre of music far and beyond boarders of African is Alarape Mufutau Ishola and Karube Aloma Fuji Organization Group. His name may not ring bell to many in the music industry but his contributions to the growth of Fuji fusion can never be oversight, as he fondly called in the Fuji scene, ‘Karube Aloma.’ He was the first Fuji musician to introduce joint recording in 1999 with Wasiu Pasuma Alabi in an album titled ‘Peace.’

This veteran Fuji aficionado, and his Karube Aloma Fuji Organization Group started music professionally in 1988 and they have traveled far and wide across the world promoting Nigeria-Africa culture through his indigenous Karube’s Fuji music as a cultural oriented Fuji music organization. Alarape Mufutau Ishola hail from Araromi- Ora- Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State, but relocated to Lagos in 1989 to pursue his Fuji music career has numbers of recorded album to his credit including Assessment, Transformer, Turaya,BabyFace and Mr.Murphy, which was dedicated to Igila Label owner in 2004.

This versatile Fuji singer, Alarape Mufutau Ishola also known as Alaafin Oga released an album titled America Dove in 2017, has performed with his Karube Aloma Fuji Organization Group in the cities of United States, like Huston Texas, Indianapolis, New Jersey among others Africa countries like South-Africa, Congo, Egypt, Ghana and many more cities showcasing and exploring the beauty of Fuji music to world.

 

Our Reporters

