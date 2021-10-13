News

Meet itel S17, A Selfie Smartphone Designed To Meet Lifestyle Needs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

If there is one undoubtable fact we know about itel, it is the brand’s taste for innovation and excellence. And this is quite evident in their new product releases, especially the itel S17, a smartphone that debuted recently in an exclusive online launch in Nigeria, as well as their deep commitment to providing user-friendly products for consumers.

The itel S17 has joined itel’s chain of value-driven smartphones creatively classified into the S (Selfie), P (Power) series and A (Basic) series. With its one-of-a-kind AI smile selfie camera, AI Face Beauty 4.0, AR stickers, selfie stickers, Portrait Mode and so much more, the itel S17 is a premium lifestyle smartphone loaded with features selfie lovers would love. It also aims high as it ensures that the lifestyle needs of both the old and the young are met with its first-rate features.

Designed for selfie lovers, the itel S17 captures bright, clear, and ultra-appealing selfies with its 8MP front camera that is unlike any other camera.

Coupled with the AI Face Beauty 4.0, which helps users redefine their facial details, skin tone and lighting environment, the itel S17 is the perfect smartphone to beautify your selfies and make them look even more natural. And we mean the kinds of selfies that get high likes and comments. The Short Video Mode on the smartphone lets you record 10 seconds videos which can be shared instantly to your social media pages at the touch of a button.

Upgraded from the previous generation itel S16’s 4000mAh battery, the 5000mAh big battery of itel S17 is better suited to meet your lifestyle needs. Whether you are on the go or in your comfort zone, itel has ensured that the itel S17 will last all through the day. You can enjoy 7 hours of selfies time, 30 hours of chat, 70 hours of music and 8-10 hours of continuous non-stop entertainment. The AI Power Master increases the runtime of the smartphone with 27 days standby time, 39 hours of normal use, and 8-10 hours of music and videos. Apps are also optimized by i-boost, a new AI feature which makes itel S17 run faster and smoother.

itel S17 boasts of a 6.6’inch HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen display, 2.5D curved glass, and a 90% body to screen ratio for an optimized frame proportion that is more elegant and refined. Entertainment gets better with a screen as large as the itel S17’s. Picture quality is also 720p which equals clearer details and better visual enjoyment for users.

The itel S17’s colors are also charming by offering different colors like Green, Sky Blue, and Dark Ocean Black; all colors designed to make you smile and feel like a star. These colors are inspired by nature with a gradient feel that follows the flow of light under the sun. And this creates a unique style that belongs to just you. Even more, the itel S17 also has a radial diamond texture and unibody design that is trendy and ensure a comfortable grip at the same time.

For just N41,500 for a unit, ultimately, the lifestyle value of the itel S17 cannot be understated. You can purchase yours at itel authorized phone dealer stores nationwide.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to award 4th Mainland Bridge in December

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will in December award the much-anticipated, multi-billion naira 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this yesterday. The Special Adviser, who said the state would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the execution of the 38km project, also […]
News

Insecurity: We don’t need war in Nigeria – OonI

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday called on Nigerians to desist from any act that could lead to war in Nigeria.   He also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding that there was no gain in warfare.   The monarch made the remarks, while playing host […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu unveils 252 housing units, 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday commissioned Nigeria’s first Edge-Certified Lagos State Eco-Friendly Affordable Public Housing Scheme which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale, Badagry LGA.   This was even has he vowed to do everything within his power to put an end to the twin issue of maternal and child […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica