News

Meet Jamil Mohammed Abubakar, the pilot and JMD Foundation boss set to mentor hundreds in aviation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Meet Jamil Mohammed Abubakar, the pilot and JMD Foundation boss set to mentor hundreds in aviation

Jamil Mohammed Abubakar is also known as Capt. Jamyl is an aircraft pilot with over a decade of experience to his name. He is better known for his aviation mentorship program and an NGO that caters for the health, education, and alleviation of the less privileged in communities all around northern Nigeria.

 

 

An indigene of Gusau, Zamfara state; he was born and bred on 3 different continents at various phases of his life. He went on to acquire an elementary education from Nigeria Military School in ‘97, then a degree in Business Information Technology from Enfield College, London Class of ’04, a BSc degree in computing information systems, multimedia from Kingston University, London, Class of ’09, Epic Aviation, Smyrna, Florida Class of ’09 and Aero Star Training Services LLC.

 

 

Despite a demanding career, his passion for humanitarian and philanthropic works has led to the establishment of two organizations that mentor, alleviate, and cater for the less privileged.

 

 

He is the President of JMD FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that was established in 2012, has about 35 active members and has since done projects spanning Community Development, Women Empowerment, Student Alleviation, Mentorship, Feeding, and Health.

 

 

Also the founder of an aviation mentorship program, through which he guides, coaches anyone with an interest in piloting as a career. He first announced this program in August 2019 via his social media platform and it has since received traction of over 42,000 engagements.

 

 

Asked about community challenges he seeks to reform he said; “Energy, without it progress and infrastructural developments are limited. Energy will shape a whole lot.”

 

 

Apart from being an aviation guru and a philanthropist he is also a fitness enthusiast who enjoys leisure activities like soccer, snooker, board games, and playing the piano. He has an interest in real estate and investment platforms.

 

 

A respected family man who has been described by friends and associates as resilient, supportive, and cheerful; as he is always creating new avenues to impact the people around him.

 

 

When asked about the speculations of a political ambition due to his humanitarian works which were noticeably impactful during the COVID pandemic, as palliatives were distributed in over 4 states within various grass-root communities.

 

 

“Giving back to the community doesn’t necessarily have to be political. Leadership should start from your private capacity and then grow into public service.”

 

 

The JMD FOUNDATION is working towards expanding its capacity into other parts of Nigeria and ultimately other African countries while the aviation mentorship program seeks to take in more mentees, home and aboard who will be groomed, mentored and given access to the right networks.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos to train students in farming techniques

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has said that it has established different farming enterprises to train and teach students in modern farming techniques as well as to encourage those who would like to pursue a career in agriculture under the State’s Schools’ Agricultural Programme (SAP).   Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Y2020 Agric-YES Summer School […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]
News Top Stories

NNPC, FIRS, Customs target N43.5trn revenue in 3 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senate, NCS want excise on carbonated drinks Nigeria’s leading revenue generating agencies – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) – yesterday, disclosed that they had projected to generate N43.5 trillion as revenue into the nation’s coffers in three years. The three frontline revenue generating agencies of […]

%d bloggers like this: