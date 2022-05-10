Meet LinoMrLion, the ace Nigerian online skit maker

It is said that a man’s gift makes room for him, but there are individuals whose talents make the world almost revolving around them.

So is Nigeria’s Turkey-based online comedian, Wemimo Iyiola Samson, popularly known as ‘LinoMrLion’, an incurable funny fellow who has been setting the social media on fire with his laughter-provoking skits.

Though based outside the country, LinomrLion has consistently and creatively ‘tickle’ his mammoth online fans with Naija-flavoured funny videos.The comic act’s ingenuity and originality are the two great weapons that sets him apart in the highly saturated entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“My comedy skits stand out because 98% of them are shot in a foreign land, but we still manage to localize our content. While I aspire to reach the level of top acts in the industry, what I am doing presently is well received by my fans,” Linomrlion noted.

Speaking further, LinoMrLion said: “I think my slang is peculiar. I have seen that some artists love it and use it as well. I am proud of that. My style in terms of clothing also speaks volumes about me.”

Unlike most of his colleagues, the foreign-based content creator places as much value on education as he does on his gift. He bagged a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Aydin Istanbul University in Turkey after obtaining his first degree at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

For LinoMrLion, his fans who he ‘serenades’ regularly with hilarious skits, are invaluable and are worth shuttling Nigeria and Turkey for, to produce videos characterised by his unique line: “It is finished”.

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.With God on my side, I have been able to create a name for myself in the entertainment industry. I am one of the few ones in diaspora that shuttle between Lagos and Turkey to create contents for my fans. At times, it is cost-consuming but the end always justify the means.

“My skits would keep coming as usual, I just urge my fans to keep supporting my craft because I can’t get anywhere without their love and support,” LinoMrLion said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...