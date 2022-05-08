Meet Michael Khan, US soldier turned rising music star

As new faces appear in the Afrobeats scene worldwide and it’s imperative to notice uniqueness in the style of music and demography.

Presently on the Hypeafrobeatz Spotlight radar is fast rising music superstar, Nigerian American based, Emmanuel Aigbokhan popularly known as Michael Khan or “MK” for short. Born in July 1998, Michael began his music career when he was still in high school, making demo tracks with local producers in Isolo, Lagos.

The talented songwriter and performer has a style of music that is a fuse of many genres as he gains inspiration from his rich Nigerian and American roots where he is presently based.

He is currently serving in the United States Army. It is a rare combination, but passion has made MK do two things he loves the most. When he is not fighting to protect America at the war front, he is in the studio mixing his best hit songs that are yet to come.

His first official singles “Hold Me” and “Running Down”, produced in 2021 continues to receive an abundance of worldwide streams and an uproar of followers daily. Checkout Michael Khan on all platforms

