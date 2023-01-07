Meet Mimi Yina, aka MedlinBoss CEO of Medline Couture

Medline Couture, one of Nigeria’s biggest and most admired fashion brand famous for its signature pant and styling of celebrities, elites and key political figures in the country, is unrivalled in the industry with its impressively rich list of clients.

The brain behind the mega fashion brand is Mimi Linda Yina, better known as MedlinBoss, a renowned fashion consultant, fashion label owner, and a female entrepreneur with interest in real estate.

The 40-year-old MedlinBoss, who hails from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, was born on August 10, into a family of six. Her love for fashion back in her days as a Sociology student the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, played a crucial part in the birthing of the popular brand.

MedlinBoss revealed that she would travel out of the country during semester breaks for personal shopping, but unknown to her, she was making other female students on campus drool over her sense of fashion and style, and she later began to shop for them.

“I am a style consultant and stylist, I style people for their big days such as weddings, birthdays and events. I also style celebrities for their numerous red carpets and awards and day to day outings,” recalled MedlinBoss.

Continuing, she said: “It started years ago while I was in the university as a passion first because I loved fashion and then due to the fact I travelled out of the country quite often my friends/course mates back then would admire my dress sense to school and requested I brought some back for them to shop, so after a couple of pressure from them I yielded in and then started with just a suitcase to see how it was.

“Behold, as soon as I arrived they would shop everything and I must say that gave me a motivation to continue. So yeah, that’s how the famous Medlin brand started. I import goods from all parts of the world, everything fashion. I have a production house here in Nigeria where I produce our famous signature pants.”

Medline Couture is as unique as the services it offers. MedlinBoss current styles the high and mighty in the country before and after relocating to Lagos from Port Harcourt in 2019. Moving to Lagos was both necessary and strategic for the brand, as majority of her clients reside in Lagos because of the city’s economic prestige. The fashion powerhouse has styled top Nigerian celebrities including Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, AY Makun, Yemi Alade, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, etc.

The name “Medlin” Couture has left many who admire the brand wondering if it is a Nigerian brand or just been managed by her. The CEO explained the strange idea behind her brand’s name.

“It’s derived and combined word coined from the initials of beloved persons; So when I thought about opening the brand Medlin Couture, I was in search of uniqueness and the thought of me picking initials from endeared individuals led me to this point, to this Moniker. I’m glad about my decision, the feedback was themed with love, appreciation and support from the people I sought to honour.”

Apart from the vision of MedlinBoss’ vision, expertise and experience, one of the core values of the company that makes her compete with internationally renowned brands, is its precision in the art and craft. It is what makes it stand extremely tall among the other fashion brands in the country. The visioner was quick to reiterate that it is a culture and standard it must maintain because of the calibre of its clients.

“We pay attention to details. We don’t leave any stone unturned in ensuring we give them the best and by God’s grace, we have governors’ wives, senators wives, top DGs of banks as clients. We have loads of top society people in the US. Most of our clients don’t want us to put their names out there. People only get to know about the celebrities we style,” said Mimi Linda Yina.

Being an authority in the fashion trade, MedlinBoss explained the difference between style and fashion, as people often mix both concepts.

“Of course, you can separate one from the other, style is very personal, it has nothing to do with fashion, fashion is over quickly, fashion is a constantly changing sequence of trends whereas style is something a lot more permanent and isn’t subject to change on a whim in the way that fashion is susceptible to,” she said.

She added: “For me, I think fashion is a form of saying who you are without having to introduce yourself. The way you appear matters a lot, it can quickly tell someone who you are and your personality.”

The ambition of MedlinBoss is to style former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

“I look forward to styling Michelle Obama; She exudes so much class, shows and lives like a humble human amidst the heights attained and is undeniably fashionable. I also look forward to styling Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce,” she expressed.

