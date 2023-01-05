Meet Naija’s youngest female DJ, Commissioner DJ Wysei

One thing always not far from Nigerians is exploits. Citizens have attained rare feats in almost every facets of human endeavours, cutting across sports, science and technology, educational, but they keep breaking the glass ceiling in entertainment.

There are a number of Disk Jockeys in the country, but that area of entertainment industry is dominated by the male folks. However, there is a brave, young and daring female DJ bagging international headlines for her talent among the crowd.

Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, popularly known as Commissioner DJ Wysei is Nigeria’s youngest female DJ and multi-talented media personality eiwho displayed extraordinary courage and will power to chase her dream of becoming the best, regardless of the daunting challenge ahead

After her primary and secondary education, Commissioner DJ Wysei, born on November 2, 2001, bagged a degree in Information Communication Technology (ICT), from the National Open University (NOUN). But she decided to follow her heart by chasing her passion for music which started back in secondary school.

Without fear, the 21-year-old made a grand entrance into the industry in 2014 and, eight years after she succumbed to her passion, she can look back with pride, fulfillment and gratitude that she didn’t betray her inkling about what she was called to do on earth.

Commissioner DJ Wysei’s craft, professionalism and profile has transcended the shores of Africa. She has a reputation that none of her male colleagues who had started out in the industry when she was a toddler cannot come close to.

With a Master’s degree from a Spanish University in view, Iwuagwu Pat’s pedigree in the industry in Nigeria is unquestionably rooftop, opening a window of possibility to other female folks to also dream and realise their aspirations in life.

Commissioner DJ Wysei, also called Drummer Queen for effective, exceptional and special way she drums during performances, has a studio in Lagos where live musical sessions hold and also teaches younger generation about music. She has also mastered the art of music production as a record executive and media personality.

Nigeria did not realise the gift it has until the internationally acclaimed DJ featured on the BBC and later made an extensive appearance on CNN’s Inside Africa as one of the five highly effective female Djs. Commissioner DJ Wysei is recognised as the most entertaining DJ in the country and only professional female DJ in the nation.

In 2020, Commissioner DJ Wysei was featured on Malimbe Africa in-flight magazine for “Arik Air, Aero, Dana air and Bristow”.

She was also selected by “Maggi Nigeria” to represent Nigerian DJs on “international women’s day”, and also featured on BBC Igbo as one of the most talented, unique and drummer DJ in the continent.

During the year’s COVID-19, Commissioner DJ Wysei featured as one of the female DJ’s who played on the Soundcity Africa Virtual Concert tagged “AMAZONINTHEMIX”. To crown the year, she was awarded the “Best Female DJ”.

The same year, the internationally acclaimed DJ featured alongside Dotun The Energy Gad on African Magic”s Pepsi-sponsored “Pepsi Turn Up Friday”, to entertain Nigerians in their living rooms.

In 2021, she trended on Twitter as one of the best DJ to perform on the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. She holds a regular online entertainment show with her fanbase estimated to be up to 2million on both Facebook and Instagram, with an engagement capacity of over eight million people every week.

Speaking on her journey in an interview, Commissioner DJ Wysei also explained how she was able to convince her sister at the onset that the career was all she wanted.

“The passion for music developed during my secondary school years and through my University days as a student. I am also a certified Information Technologist. Though I had no Idea I would decide on disk jockeying,” she recalled.

“I have had lots of experiences in my career when I started as a DJ and I can boldly say publicly that coming out strong and noticed in the industry is not just about being a lady with all the attractive features to offer, but such that could attract the needed attention and know what the listeners want.

“It all began with a simple question that I answered without knowing what the future holds. ‘DJing?’ my sister asked, ‘Is that what you want to do?’ I told her with full confidence: ‘I’ve decided to take this thing full time; I love it and I am ready for it.

“She could see I was clearly love-drunk with music and the industry. It was then she took me and bought me my very first DJ player, a memory that has created a beautiful after-taste of passion, drive and brilliance. I can never forget that moment in my life,” she added.

Commissioner DJ Wysei was the official DJ on the “Nancy Isime show” for the 2022 season. The university graduate recently decided to pass her craft to others, and started an academy in her newly lunched studio where other activities such as muscical activities such as live sessions, recordings, production and live band can also can take hold.

