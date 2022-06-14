Metro & Crime

Meet Nancy Umeh, nurse, professional chef & public health expert 

It is amazing that in a world where some women quit jobs to become full blown housewives, some others find the grace and determination to combine careers and still raise children.

Some women folks go beyond their comfort zones by reaching unimaginable heights to show that anything can be done, only if the mind is set at it. Nancy Umeh is one of the few women serving the world the possibility goals.

Nancy Umeh is a dedicated wife and mother of two adorable children, registered nurse, public health consultant and a professional chef. All her professional qualifications are well articulated to help people live well in a chaotic society like ours riddled with unhealthy eating practices.

Eating healthy is one most crucial aspect of human life that little or attention is given to in this clime. Nigerians eat to survive and not for living. Though a lot can be blamed for that, including poverty, but it is expedient we come to the realisation that what we take in determines a lot of about our health.

This uncommon woman with several professional qualifications shares healthy family recipes on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Her videos have helped hundreds of families stay away from picky eating, prevent and cure avoidable illnesses by sharing tips on healthy and safe cooking.

“Her focus is mainly on exploring the public health benefits of our locally grown fruits, vegetables and produce. She also teaches on reducing harmful toxic substances in our environment and raising well rounded wholesome children,” her profile reads.

This family-oriented woman is the founder of Radiance Cookware, a non-toxic cast iron cookware company in Nigeria. Umeh is the co-founder of Ciumcurrent Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading warehousing, supermarket and shop fitting company.

When Nancy Umeh is not delivering orders to the door steps of customers or setting up warehouses for clients, she is making videos to share with people on the benefits of healthy eating.

Nancy Umeh’s academic qualification is as intimidating as the number of personalities she is in one body. The YouTuber graduated with a Masters of Science Degree in Public Health from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom in 2013.

Nancy Umeh was also awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, first class honours from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom a year before.

Nancy Umeh graduated top of her class at the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where she acquired her associate degree in Nursing in 2009. She had her primary education at Command Children’s School, Ojo Military Cantonment, Lagos, as well as her secondary education at Command Day Secondary School, Ojo and Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos.

 

