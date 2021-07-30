Arts & Entertainments

Meet Nollywood’s fast rising actress and producer, Chizoba Chimezie

Chizoba Chimezie, popularly known as Chizzy is one quintessential actress and movie producer currently making waves in Nollywood.

 

The graduate of History and Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Lagos has worked in various sectors in the creative and entertainment industry, from acting, modelling, movie production, advertising and branding where she had and is contributing immensely through advisory support for brands and exceptional storytelling in her movies.

 

Her passion for the entertainment industry led to her first movie production – ‘Expensive Bride’ (Ijawo Owon), from the stable of De-Bold World productions, an intriguing and entertaining Yoruba flick that featured A-List stars like Bolanle Ninalowo, Nkechi Blessing amongst others. Her second movie,

 

 

‘Love Is Not Enough’ released a couple of months ago to the market has been much acclaimed for the distinct style of production and exceptional storytelling.

 

The movie earned two nominations – Creative Movie Director of the Year as well as Wave Making Actress of the Year in the forthcoming ESTEEM AWARDS 2021. Love is not Enough – features top Nollywood stars like Funsho Adeolu, Adekemi Taofeek, Tokunbo Awoga and others.

 

The sultry, delectable and charismatic actress has been attracting attention of movie lovers and admirers in the industry

