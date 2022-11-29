Meet Olukorede Adenowo: The Man Blazing Trails in African Corporate Banking Sector

An astute business professional and corporate banking executive, Olukorede Adenowo (K.O) was born on 1st March 1966 in Ibadan, Nigeria. During his primary education at Maryhill Convent School in Ibadan, he developed a passion for football and won a few medals to his name. He has his secondary education at the International School Ibadan (ISI). In 1987, K.O bagged a BSc. Hon. in Economics at the University of Ife in Ile- Ife, Nigeria, and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Lagos Business School under the IESE- International Graduate School of Management, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain.

K.O is an Associate and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

An Impactful Career

Olukorede Adenowo is currently Managing Director, Standard Chartered Bank Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business responsible for Nigeria and West Africa. He also sits on the Board of the Bank as a Director.

He had previously served as MD/CEO for Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Gambia and Senegal and DMD/ DCEO for SCB Cameroon. Thereafter, he served as Non-Executive Director of SCB Gambia and SCB Sierra Leone, Vice President of the Gambia Bankers Association and Trustee of the Institute of Bankers of Gambia.

He was appointed the first Regional Head of Global Corporates for Standard Chartered Africa where he led the Africa Multinational business. He is a founding staff of SCB Nigeria and has held other positions in Standard Chartered Bank Group in the last 23 years. He has worked in Société Générale Bank Nigeria and Deloitte Nigeria, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990.

K.O is among the notable names in the African banking sector who have made huge impacts on the industry. In his 35 years post-university experience in Banking, Finance and Consulting, K.O has received several recognitions of service including the prestigious Distinguished Alumni award conferred to him by Deloitte Nigeria in 2015.

In his role as Africa Co-Head Financial Institutions (FI) and Public Sector business for SCB, K.O provided strong leadership in building and managing key strategic FI relationships across West Africa. He worked closely with several Banks and Governments across the region i.e., Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria in advising them on accessing international capital markets and ultimately improving the banks visibility in Public Sector for business success and growth in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

He served as Managing Director, Origination and Client Corporates for Standard Chartered Bank, West and Central Africa and Director in Wholesale Banking in Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria.

K.O is known among peers and associates as a multifunctional player with strong leadership and business development skills, who has acquired over 27 years of working experience leading teams and managing multiple stakeholders in organizations locally and across borders.

K.O has rightly positioned himself as a respected voice within the corporate world where he has served by being a thought leader, trusted adviser and providing Transaction Banking, Commercial Banking, Financial Markets and Corporate Finance solutions with Standard Chartered and two local Nigerian banks.

He is married to Adejumoke Adenowo. They have two children, Toluwaloju Adenowo and Toluwalase Adenowo.

