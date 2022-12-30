Meet Roybits founder, Kingpay CEO King ‘Only1King’ Nwaeze

It has often been said that no man gets anywhere without the mental picture of where he is going. But what is also true is the succinct statement by former US president, George Washington, who said: “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”

Hope is the car vision rides on. In other words, what hope does is to give vision the assurance of getting to its destination. That is the same narrative of King Godswill Nwaeze, also known as Only1King, founder of one of Nigeria’s burgeoning cryptocurrency platform, Kingpay.

Honey is sweet, but what is sweeter, is the story of Only1King, who overcame challenges good enough for anyone not to aspire in life, but determined enough to become an inspiration and source of reference to the generation coming behind.

The Kingpay CEO was born into a family of eight and had his primary and secondary education in the southern part of the country. As many people would submit or justify their lack of ambition in life due to the so-called ‘inadequate’ education, the serial entrepreneur did not only have a dream, but his dream had him; to redefine the global financial space.

“I’m from Ihitteuboma LGA of Imo State. I was born in the Eastern part of Nigeria (Abia State). I had my primary schools in two different schools – Umuagu Community School & Osusu Primary School, Isialangwa North LGA.

“I did my secondary school in three different schools – Holy Family Secondary School, CSS Alesa Eleme Rivers, and Aleto Secondary School, Nchia Eleme, Rivers State. My parents taught me the ways of the Lord,” said Only1King.

Being the second born of six siblings comes with its own mammoth responsibilities. The task to make something out of an already burdensome life was another for the young businessman. His sets in motion his desire to improve how people pay for goods and services by leveraging cryptocurrency.

“I’ve always wanted to advance the globe financially because that’s the reason I became a crypto expert and financial coach. You can call me Jack of all trades,” Only1King said while speaking on his biography and experience as a businessman.

“I trade the financial market such as crypto and forex etc., real estate and agriculture to mention a few for now.

Someone like me because I think out of the box, I build more of tech projects so I have no limits because I can be heard and patronised globally without any local restrictions.

“I chose trading crypto because it gives financial freedom without age limits. In the crypto space one has the hope of becoming a millionaire over night and also losing your worth in minutes. So I also advise you have a good coach like me or offer our crypto premium courses to make you standout among the losers.”

King Nwaeze recalled that he faced daunting challenges big enough to make him give up, including an instance when his bosom friend carted away all his crypto assets.

“The challenges I encountered were many but I didn’t give up. No one believed that I was making sense then but today, the crypto market is taking over. One of the challenges to expect in this business is liquidation, getting broke but not for too long and success,” he said.

Sharing the secret of his success, he encouraged his contemporaries to be unwavering and ultimately operate with the fear of God.

“Making God the director of my businesses has helped me actualize my big business plan,” said Only1King.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...