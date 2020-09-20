Meet Sarah Pessu, winner of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria

After few weeks of screening and facing the judges, Sarah Toritseju Pessu emerged winner of the Most Beautiful face in Nigeria, 2020. At Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State where the competition took place, Pessu beat 18 pretty talented girls to become the winner.

Though the competition was screened online because of maintaining social distancing, Pessu stated that it did not make the competition less competitive. Pessu has a rich educational background. After completing her secondary school, she got a partial scholarship to study for her Alevel at one of the top sixth colleges in the United Kingdom, Cardiff Sixth Form College.

After graduation she went on to study Biomedical Science at the University of Bradford. The Beauty Queen who grew up in Ughelli, Delta State can be described as an all round queen who started winning crowns at a young age “I contested in the first beauty pageant at my primary school, PHCN Staff school, Delta State, and I won. I think that’s when I started getting interested in pageants.

I also auditioned for MBGN 2019. During the period of the audition, I was down with malaria, but I was determined to attend the audition. I just wanted to learn and know what real pageant auditions was all about. I had just taken 2 drips the day before the audition.

Although, I wasn’t successful, I was very proud of myself for being strong enough to go for the audition. Prior to MBFN 2020, I was a National Finalist in the Acquired Queen Nigeria, our camp was put on hold because of the covid-19 pandemic that was the period I got accepted for this contest,” she said.

