Body & Soul

Meet Sarah Pessu, winner of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

After few weeks of screening and facing the judges, Sarah Toritseju Pessu emerged winner of the Most Beautiful face in Nigeria, 2020. At Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State where the competition took place, Pessu beat 18 pretty talented girls to become the winner.

 

Though the competition was screened online because of maintaining social distancing, Pessu stated that it did not make the competition less competitive. Pessu has a rich educational background. After completing her secondary school, she got a partial scholarship to study for her Alevel at one of the top sixth colleges in the United Kingdom, Cardiff Sixth Form College.

 

After graduation she went on to study Biomedical Science at the University of Bradford. The Beauty Queen who grew up in Ughelli, Delta State can be described as an all round queen who started winning crowns at a young age “I contested in the first beauty pageant at my primary school, PHCN Staff school, Delta State, and I won. I think that’s when I started getting interested in pageants.

 

 

I also auditioned for MBGN 2019. During the period of the audition, I was down with malaria, but I was determined to attend the audition. I just wanted to learn and know what real pageant auditions was all about. I had just taken 2 drips the day before the audition.

 

Although, I wasn’t successful, I was very proud of myself for being strong enough to go for the audition. Prior to MBFN 2020, I was a National Finalist in the Acquired Queen Nigeria, our camp was put on hold because of the covid-19 pandemic that was the period I got accepted for this contest,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Wale Babalakin shines brighter as he turns 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

E vidences and testimonies are abound that Osun State-born, Olawale Babalakin, popularly called Wale Babalakin, without a doubt ranks high among individuals who are accomplished in our clime in recent years.   In all his endeavors that start with being a barrister at law to being a business man, Babalakin has been able to distinguish […]
Body & Soul

Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.   According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.   The pieces featured […]
Body & Soul

Bobrisky’s father may have disapproved of his transgender personality

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

O ne thing that made celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, popular is his confidence in his physical transformation. But that confidence and boldness may not be strong enough to face his own father who recently celebrated his birthday.     For the first time, after many years of accepting his love for feminine features, Bobrisky wore men’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: