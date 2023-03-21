Metro & Crime

Meet Sir Ej, Edose Enaboifo, renowned businessman, philanthropist

Edose Enaboifo, known as Sir Ej, is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist.

He is the founder and Executive Chairman of SIR EJ FARMS ENTERPRISE which he established in the year 2010, with the Trading Name Sir Ej Farms, website: www.sirejfarms.com which is well positioned as one of the leading livestock farms in Nigeria.

They have put processes and strategies in place that will help them employ best practices when it comes to livestock production, which explains how they were able to find the best personnel and machinery to run their business with.

Being one of the best livestock farms in Nigeria, Sir Ej Farms was in a good position to find the best workers and tools to run their operation and business.

They have established protocols and put plans in place to ensure that best practices are used when producing livestock.

Sir Ej, Edose Enaboifo is also the founder of SIR EJ GLOBAL LTD, an online e-commerce store that deals in the sales of exclusive and premium alcohol products from around the globe and delivers them to your doorstep with the trading name SIR EJ STORE, website: www.sirejstore.com based in the United Kingdom. And he is also the owner of TRADE 4 FAST PAY, which he launched in the year 2018 Website: www.tradefastpay.com a secure platform that allows you to convert your Bitcoins to cash, and he is also the owner of a number of other businesses across real estate and finance.

