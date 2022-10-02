News

Meet South South most sought after cinematographer, T Wise

Ekhaesomi Kingsley Itsede popularly known as TWISE is a Nigerian music video director, cinematographer and presently, one of the best Video Editors in the country who has been making waves in the entire south-south while spreading to other parts of the country.

At age 12, when many boys are yet to understand what their future would be, was when Twise started handling a camera, building up his talent with every opportunity that comes by.

In 2007, he featured in the popular Television programme Bits n’ Laff, aired on Edo Broadcasting Service, EBS, where he won award for Best Rapper in one of their entertainment competition for young stars.

After running cold for a while, Twise found himself being thrown back into the entertainment industry working more on video production. He worked with A-list comedians like Igosave, Igodye, Maleke, Bovi, Ushbebe, AY, amongst others.

In 2017, he produced and directed a number of music videos and concerts one of which is the well known IGOSAVE UNUSUAL, a stand-up comedy show that featured many renowned comedians and musical artistes.

After delivering the “IGOSAVE UNUSUAL’ production, was one of Twise career defining moments.

Many other celebrities sought for him to oversee and produce their events among which were; IGODYE Standing in 2022, Maleke Unchained (Abuja) in 2022. And most recently Ushbebe Yadadi 19 Tour Edition in 2021/2022, Bovi School renovation Documentry 2022, to name a few.

These defining career moments earned him the title as one the most sought after cinematographers in the South South Nigeria.

Born in Auchi on February 10th, 1992, but hails from Etsako West in Edo State, Ekhaesomhi Kingsley Itsede says growing up with his middle class family has been his biggest source of inspiration to succeed.

He also pointed out International filmmaker, Stephen Spilelberg, Wale Adenuga as role models that have guided his career part.

For his primary education TWise attended Abule Okuta primary school in Bariga, Lagos State, in 2003. He proceeded to Leo National College Benin City, Edo state for his secondary education.

Because of his love for Filmmaking, he found his way to the prestigious PEFTI film institute in 2011 to study filmmaking professionally and there he brushed up his talent.

Since then, the young chap have continued to aim higher in a career he has come to love with all his heart.

 

