Meet the creative and entrepreneurial mind behind NMG Records

The backstory of NMG Records CEO, Nosa Igbinosa, is laced with intricate plots and larger-than-life characters, but everything the shrewd music mogul has gone through has culminated into morphing the Nigerian born U.S based music entrepreneur into a force to be reckoned with.

If you know anything about the workings of the Nigerian entertainment ecosystem in the diaspora, then you probably have come across the work of the Benin-born, music enthusiast Nosa Igbinosa, whose influence spreads easily across the African entertainment community in the diaspora, and who has been known to work with the biggest musical exports out of Africa.

A proficient music producer, a seasoned cinematographer and a renowned multimedia production business owner, Nosa juggles the creative triad of these skills with the dexterity of a pro, because in today’s world, being familiar with how the creative process is birthed, is one of the many criteria required to navigate the new world of music and entertainment.

Like a lot of multi-talented musicians, music for Nosa started in the church, where he played the keyboard, drums and bass guitar. Nosa was soon itching for bigger roles when he started showing interest in visual media.

“First, I got professional training as a TV producer from BronxNET, a local TV station in New York City area, from there I started learning video editing” he discloses.

Nosa soon expanded his music empire, documenting major music events across the U.S while managing some of the biggest upcoming acts in the Diaspora. The eponymously named music label, NMG records, was soon born.

“At NMG Records, we are simply promoting African music to a new generation of music lovers around the world,” adds Nosa; a philosophy that supports the well-loved, Afrocentric narrative.

The budding music artiste, Richard J, is presently the only artiste on the NMG Records imprint at the moment but that as Nosa explains, is very strategic.

“We have multiple talents at our doors presently at NMG Records but we have a strategy that allows for us to push only one talent at a time, guaranteeing maximum concentration before taking up another talent.”

The role of a music CEO is usually a straightforward task, but Nosa as a creative himself puts a different spin into how he manages his fast-growing music company.

“Although I play actively in the executive and management role, doing research and signing off on the music to be released, I am also a hands-on creative and contribute my skills as a video director and cinematographer too.” Because Nosa has seen artistes come and go, he understands the complexities of breaking into the music business for new artistes and dishes out some advice in that regard.

“My advice to new artistes is to learn to be original, do something different and unique. An upcoming artiste should be able to ask themselves whether they can really compete with the top-rated artistes currently on heavy rotation.”

In the coming weeks, NMG records is set to debut its latest offering, an authentic, Afro-fusion experience by their newest signee, Richard J, who Nosa spotted on social media and took a liking to.

“I don’t necessarily lookout for a ready-made artiste. What I look for is potential because I am actually gifted in locating potentials. That’s the story of how I discovered Richard J,” Nosa clarifies.

He explains further, “As a talent manager I look for potential in voice progression, not necessarily the full picture. I believe that one artiste cannot have it all. Some are lucky and gifted with both songwriting and good vocal skills, while some artistes might not necessarily be good songwriters, but may excel in vocals. So, I look at the various aspects that make up the brand. You don’t have to be perfect for me to work with you.”

For a record label executive, finding the right talent is only a small part of the process of building a hitmaker. There are a thousand and one other challenges that trail an average artiste’s career.

“Executing your vision through the artiste is usually the toughest part of the process,” Nosa confides.

Crafting an artiste’s brand takes time and is usually systematic, but Nosa believes that a lot of artistes are usually impatient and want to move forward too quickly.

“There’s a big hurry amongst upcoming artistes to blow. It’s difficult trying to explain the underground work that goes into building an artiste. The time it takes and all the network we need to curate.”

At NMG records the process a new artiste undergoes takes loads of planning, probably unlike many record companies. Nosa explains the process like this.

“After putting pen to paper, the first call for an NMG signee isn’t dropping music, it’s PR; a proper introduction of the new artiste to the media. This is followed up with an introductory first single to officially unveil the talent, but not before hosting an extensive listening party with music stakeholders like DJs and OAPs to help choose the right track.”

As regards the next move for NMG Records as an authentic African music label, Nosa wants music lovers to expect nothing but good music, because that’s at the foundation of what the label stands for.

