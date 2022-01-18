Meet Trillbjm, Nigerian Tech guru, named Ambassador of W’Africa Youth Council

Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, also known as Trillbjm was recently recognised as one of the leading lights in African software, fintech and allied sectors.

The last few months of year 2021 brought the young technology guru to limelight as he was was given accolades as an ambassador of West Africa Youth Council and recipient of the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

Speaking about the awards, Trillbjm stated that he is encouraged to continue to give his best.

“The awards are indications that my efforts are highly appreciated across the ECOWAS region. And what it means to me is that I must not relent but double up my efforts.

“Young Africans are not deficient in terms of tech knowledge and skill, because a lot of us have migrated abroad and are doing well. Those of us who refused to leave our countries are trying to contribute our quota in bridging the digital divide between the continent and the Western world,” he said.

In the period under review, Trillbjm, who is Chief Technology Officer, CTO, to Patricia, Gloverapp, Hankdevice and Rooomxix, bagged an ambassadorship and an award for Excellence and Integrity from the West Africa Youth Council on December 24, 2021.

The software wizard, who is the founder of Biller Pay Africa and Nigeria Fashionnova, was also part of the African Tech Leaders Private Scale Up Bootcamp, held in Kigali, Rwanda, from December 6 to 11, 2021.

Reacting to the developments, Trillbjm avowed that the accolades were products of his efforts and commitment to providing software solutions for digital businesses.

“A lot of my colleagues and friends look up to me for solutions to hitches they encounter in their digital businesses and for this reason, I strive to expand my knowledge and increase my capabilities,” he said.

Speaking further, Trillbjm noted that the digital economy is fast gaining roots and spreading, claiming that Africa cannot afford to be left behind.

