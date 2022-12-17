Meet Trillbjm, tech guru, Africa’s youngest CTO and BillerPay Africa co-founder

As blood is the oxygen of life, technological innovations seem to be the life of the 21st century human existence. There have been major redefinition in how things are done, including how goods and services are exchanged for.

The advent of digital payment solutions has heralded the era of great minds, one of who is young Nigerian tech expert, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as ‘Trillbjm’. In 2020, the Lagos-born computer scientist co-founded BillerPay Africa, one of the continent’s earliest crypto payment platforms, a fast and convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin.

“Some African countries are increasingly looking in the direction of blockchain, especially in the banking and finance sector. That’s because the value of the blockchain technology stems from its ability to share data in a fast, secure way among entities,” he stated.

Trillbjm is unarguably Nigeria’s most celebrated tech youngster, and one of Africa’s brightest. After he co-founded BillerPay Africa, he was also involved in the establishment of Nigeria Fashionnova and other companies.

The BillerPay Africa co-owner, who is the second of five siblings, had his primary education at Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos, before his secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, where he sat for his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Trillbjm studied computer science at the University of Lagos and later obtained another degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications from University of Michigan, followed by a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People in the United States; both foreign academic achievements taking place between 2018 and 2020.

Also between 2021 and 2022, he added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already mindblowing resume’.

It was clearly evident that the quality of education Trillbjm acquired helped him built capacity for the task ahead of him.

“I have had good education starting with my primary education at Mothercare Elementary School, Lagos and secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, before acquiring tertiary education at the University of Lagos, University of Michigan,” Trillbjm said.

His career began as a consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, after which he become a software engineer for Skylar Inc. In 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer in the United States of America; three years after which he co-founded BillerPay Africa.

Trillbjm became Africa’s youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO), as he served in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia Technology, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions, as well as with Gloverapp, Hankdevice and Rooomxix. Trillbjm also made contributions to multinationals such as Glover Technologies , Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, is a youth development and empowerment advocate, and has supported different initiatives advocating the rights of the Nigerian youths. The tech aficionado was very vocal during the #EndSars protests in 2020.

As much he is innovation-driven, Trillbjm is also very passionate about philanthropy.

The serial entrepreneur has never hidden how much giving to the poor means to him. He understands that apart from being act(s) of kindness, it is an instruction from God.

“I love helping the next man and I’m a huge fan of impacting positively to people.

“Engaging in philanthropic work gives you perspective and shows you what truly matters in life. It also, consequently, makes you a better leader and truly sets an example for your followers to help others who, at that moment, can’t help themselves,” Trillbjm emphasised.

“I believe philanthropy is God-like if we go by religion, after all the greatest law in the bible is love your neighbor as you love yourself, how better can I portray that if I don’t have a love for humanity. So, yes, I can say I’m a philanthropist.

“A random act of kindness to a

neighbor/colleague/stranger; participating in fundraisers and charity events. Helping a child in need (I do this almost every day); volunteering to offer scholarships to some people that can’t afford to go to school. I also offer financial assistance randomly to people.

“I have quite some good deeds I’ve been working on like; donating my time to mentor and build some people.”

In 2021, Oyemonlan Oseoje received the highly coveted Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, and was appointed as West Africa Youth Council ambassador the same year as well.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...