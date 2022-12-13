Meet US-based Nigerian model, Joseph Water, who making strides on the runway

If allowed, we can fantasise all day long that exploit is a personality and recognises Nigerians wherever they are. They are superhumans. They achieve the things others really think are impossible. One of Nigeria’s ambassadors of exploits on the runway is male model, Babalola Otitoju Joseph, fondly referred to as Joseph Water.

Joseph Water is an established model in the United States of America. He emigrated to ‘God’s own country’ at the age of 20 to pursue his dreams of becoming a model, which he combines with education.

The Nigerian has literally surmounted the challenges of living in a white-dominated society and industry, where all manners of negativity were thrown at him because of his colour and nationality.

But by determination, perseverance and with a clear vision, he was not deterred. Few years after leaving the country, he has become of the revelations of the modelling industry in the US, gaining recognition on the international stage after featuring for popular fashion brands in the country.

Like many inspiring stories of success, Joseph Water had to clear off the road blocks life mounted on his path through patience, waited for his time and took his opportunities, leaving his business associates with no second-guessing how good he is and extraordinarily cut out for the job, despite his experiences of racism, sexual assault and stereotype.

“I can’t miss out on the importance of believing in oneself. The modelling industry has taught me that you need to believe in yourself before anyone else will. Self-worth and confidence are infectious — once you fiercely believe in yourself, a lot of things will align. It doesn’t matter who likes your style, others will just love you because people love where worth is exuded,” he stated in an interview on how he got out of the unanticipated challenges he faced in the in the industry and society.

“My big lesson about racism in America borders around how some White people act as if they are oblivious to the existence of racism, and how they are passive regarding conversations that are particular to racial inequality.

“I find it utterly disturbing as they refuse to acknowledge their white privilege and how it has been institutionalised. I’ve learned to deal with rejection.

“I’ve learned to deal with rejection. Rejection feels awful but it is a basic part of human relationships, and we must adapt to receiving rejection in a healthy way that doesn’t militate our esteem,” added Joseph Water.

In less than one decade, things have come to fruition for the model on the international stage owing to hardwork.

Joseph Water currently models new designs for popular fashion brands and labels in the US; an achievement which has tremendously contributed to his rising profile in the North American country. Few months ago, the Nigerian featured on the runway at the Atlanta Fashion Week Show.

This comes after the fashionista had modeled brands on the runway of the New York Fashion Week, and also graced the covers of hlamour magazines such as ‘Krave’ and ‘Slay’. The tests and challenges life had thrown at him had inadvertently built him up for the great destiny that lies ahead for him. Joseph Water personifies unusual confidence on the runway, which he now regular shares with other other popular models.

According to Joseph Water, the next territory to conquer is Hollywood. Having acquired the confidence of ‘acting’ on some of the most coveted runways, Joseph Water sees the world of motion picture as his next stop.

“It fulfils me to give life to a character and kill the role. Recently, I have been doing some movies in Nollywood. Not too long ago, I was featured in a Yoruba movie titled ‘Wadu Wadu’.

“I am still learning the intricacies of acting, understanding how to play different characters and pass the message across with such realness, and also the ability to evoke emotions. I love acting,” Joseph Water stated.

