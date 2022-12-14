Meet visionary Lucky Ujomu, CEO of LuckyBay Homes

As marriage “is not a bed of roses”, so is life itself. Nothing good falls into anyone’s laps. Victory belongs only to the brave, the courageous and those who have conquered the battles of life.

Nothing is as inspiring as the stories of Nigerian youths who have become shinning lights to their contemporaries who are also striving to become successful. Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomu, the Managing Director of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited and LuckyBay Estate and Properties Limited can sufficiently be described as a silent achiever.

The high-flying owner of LuckyBay Homes has built one of the most successful and trusted real estate companies in Nigeria by literally walking on water.

Lucky Ujomu comes from a family of 12, endured a very difficult childhood where the basic things of life were considered luxurious. All he got as the highest academic qualification was a National Certificate of Education. But through sheer determination, the founder of LuckyBay Homes has been able to re-write the story of his life.

The CEO of LuckyBay Homes, who hails from Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta State, started in the industry in 2009 as a broker, before floating his own franchise shortly afterwards. He started his first property in 2013 and took five years before completion.

“I was born the fifth child of a family of 12, and I am married with two children. My wife is from Benin, Edo State. I started as a real estate broker in 2009 and I was able to save enough money to start my first project in 2013 but it was very tough because there was no support, as it took me five years to complete my first project which is a two five-bedroom fully detached duplex.

“I sold it and that was my major break through. So far, with the help of God Luckybay Homes has grown into what it is today as one of the best real estate development company in Nigeria specialize in building affordable luxury houses. One of the major lessons for all business owners is; you must be smart and you must have patience,” the CEO of LuckyBay Homes said in an interview.

Real estate has emerged as a fertile ground for young Nigerian investors, but they are not known to own one. However, Lucky Ujomu revealed that becoming a realtor is what he had always dreamt about since childhood.

Speaking on what has kept him in the business over the years, the 46-year-old credited his success to tenacity, passion and determination.

“Growing up, I’d nursed an ambition to work in either oil and gas or the property business. I am driven by my passion for the real estate business,” affirmed the owner of LuckyBay Homes.

The real estate mogul recently set up an empowerment fund for youths in the country, stressing that equipping them will reduce the level of poverty in the country.

“I know and I have seen practical examples that when youths are empowered, they can take care of their families and increase the country’s GDP, and in the long run, poverty will reduce drastically in Nigeria.

“Growing up in a poor family, I know how difficult life is on the street, and what people are going through to survive. So, I think it is important that lifelines should be extended to our youths,” added the CEO of LuckyBay Homes

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...