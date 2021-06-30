Meet young & promising youngster, Adindu Victor, who’s making new music hits

Fast-rising music act, Adindu Victor, popularly known as ‘AV’, took the music industry by storm when he released his hit single.

In a recent chat with the media, AV says his belief stems from his abilities despite adoring the brilliance and success of young artists who have changed the game in the past five years.

With his debut album in the works, AV believes that he is the new big thing coming on the Nigerian music scene.

According to the raw talent, leading musicians who have willingly offered to feature on his forthcoming body of work gives him the confidence that he’s doing something right.

The vibrant music act developed his passion for music at a very tender age, following the path of his father who was a versatile musician and guitarist. Both father and son had always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to music.

Young AV ventured into music officially in 2018, with a debut track titled ‘Temperature’ in 2020, a single that took the industry by storm and shook the airwaves with airplay on both international radio and television platforms.

He has since enjoyed countless features on major stage performances within and outside the country.

A song titled ‘Hustle’ released in 2019 was another hit that Nigerians will not forget anytime soon

His debut single ‘Bill Thugs Boys’, hit the industry and topped playlists all over Africa as it rose to the number one spot across all streaming platforms on the continent within the space of three weeks.

AV’s sound comprises of a spice of groovy Afrobeat mixed with dance hall and a touch of the vibe trap, a new different sound for the world to accept and for the youths to resonate to, on an unlimited scale.

He has worked with many A-list artists who are proud to be part of his music.

He added that his passion for music has been from childhood, just like many before him.

He aspires to be one of the biggest and most influential acts in the continent such as, Asa, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Xxxtentacion, Chronixx and other A-list artists..

Music was his first love but his education inevitably had to come first.

Like this: Like Loading...