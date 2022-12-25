Business

Meet young, visionary CEO of Nigeria’s best crypto platform, The Shawn Exchange

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Gail Dever pristinely said: “Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.”

Consistently, it has been seen that a blind individual with a vision is better than the fellow with two eyes and has no vision. Yet, this appears to be one of the most ignored facts about life and fulfilling dreams. Dreams are carried inside, like the way women are naturally endowed to carry babies. It was the same manner consummate entrepreneur, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, carried for many years his dream of founding Nigeria’s best blockchain trading platform, The Shawn Exchange.

Like many stories of success as end product of perseverance, The Shawn Exchange founder started life as a businessman on the street of Lagos, selling garri and leaves of bread for years. But the vision and light in him did not go out. Though he was inspired by one of Africa’s richest women, Folorunsho Alakija and Hanu Agbodje, CEO of Patricia Exchange, he charted his own course in life and stayed true to legitimate hustling.

“Once I see how good their businesses are I become obsessed with the how’s and why’s of the business,” Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael said of his mentors.

“I look up to Mrs Folurunsho Alakija. I mean, she rose from being an average Nigerian to becoming the richest woman in Nigeria.

“Also, there is Hanu Agbodje, who is my mentor and favourite CEO. I look up to him, wanting to be like him and if possible bigger than him since The Shawn Exchange will put me in the same business sector with him.”

Apart from building The Shawn Exchange to become one of the biggest cryptocurrency platforms in Nigeria, validated in November 2022 by Densa Awards, which are presented annually to recognise and celebrate excellence among professionals and outstanding personalities in the business circle in Nigeria, Ajayi Michael has also built other thriving brands in auto sales, real estate and home gadgets, respectively named as Shawn Autos, Shawn Real Estates, Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Footies.

“Even without work experience, I believed I could, with adequate research, run a business, hence, I’d tried out several businesses. I didn’t mind failing and having to start over because I knew that even in failing I’d have learnt a lot. Those lessons are the backbone for my brand now.

“Before the coming of The Shawn Exchange, I’d sold garri at some point, which was my first-ever business; later, I sold bread before starting Shawn Footies, an online shoe store. I moved on to Shawn Autos shortly after, then Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Real Estates. It’s a lot, but all these experiences are the reasons for the edges I have over others right now.”

The Shawn Exchange has built confidence in Nigerians who are comfortable with the platform for their blockchain transactions. They are rest assured of getting regular giveaways and mind-blowing benefits, as ways through which the company expresses the worth and value attached to them (clients).

“As I have noted in a recent interview, without our customers The Shawn Exchange wouldn’t be here. Some of these customers tried us out once and subsequently referred friends and family to us too,” the boss of The Shawn Exchange said.

Speaking further, The Shawn Exchange CEO said: “That was one of the factors behind the extraordinary growth of The Shawn Exchange. The giveaway was just a way of giving back to the community that made us. it was our way of appreciating them.

People believe in us as legit and reliable, and that is why we are the leading digital vendor around.”

The Shawn Exchange parades a rich array of Nigerian celebrities as influencers and ambassadors, comprising Brain Jotter and Oga Sabinus whose real real names are Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu. Sabinus won the 2022 Online Social Content Creator Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in May this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

SystemSpecs: Obaro provides insights into 3 decades of innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, has provided insights into some of the company’s biggest milestones even as the pioneer software provider celebrates her 30th anniversary. Speaking at the weekend during the Business Network Experience session organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Obaro told the story of the […]
Business

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.50% as market opens positive

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem

The stock market opened the week on a positive note yesterday, as the NGX All Share-Index rose by 0.50 per cent to close at 51,9628.85 points, even as the Exchange printed a higher number of gainers (18) than losers (16). ETI gained by 9.79 per cent to lead the best five performing stocks in the […]
Business

Nigeria imports N61.9bn palm oil amid high price

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have revealed that the inflows of palm oil imports through the seaports have reached N61.9 billion ($95.2 million).   The imports declined 49.1 per cent from $186.7 million in 2021 in the same period due to forex restriction by the Central Bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica