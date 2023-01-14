Travel & Tourism

Meetings Africa 2023 for February 27

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

African tourism operators and businesses converged on South Africa for the first continental tourism trade show for the New Year as the organisers of the yearly Meetings Africa has announced February 27 date for the event, spanning March 1. Billed to hold at its traditional venue, Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, it will be the 17th edition of the business events trade show, owned by South African Tourism, with the specific objective of creating a market access platform, for African business events products. It also serves as the primary platform to enable the growth of the business events industry on the continent and ultimately contributes towards its economic growth. Meetings Africa 2023 is a two-day trade show with a dedicated Educational Day which is executed in conjunction with the key global, continental and national industry associations. Meetings Africa exists to provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase their offerings to international and local buyers, African associations and corporate planners.

It is the most formidable platform on the continent for operators to meet face-toface with the most influential buyers in the world, and to be part of Africa’s growth. Meetings Africa’s uniqueness as a business events trade platform lies in the show being able to attract and provide exposure to global buyers and corporate executives who are specifically targeting African products.

These buyers undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure that buyers, who are finally selected to attend, are in fact credible decision-makers who are able to place business in Africa, and are of the level of seniority required for participation. Our targeted online diary and matchmaking programme is rated by users as world-class. This, coupled with a dedicated and accessible team ensures that quality meetings take place between exhibitors and buyers.

Exhibitors also have the opportunity to gain exclusive access to buyers by participating in an optional pre/post tour programme. Meetings Africa provides an immersive environment that is conducive to networking with buyers and industry colleagues the world over. While the diary system affords a formal engagement platform, you can meet delegates informally during official events, as well as during the course of the show. Exhibitors can attend extensive programme of official events such as the Welcome Networking Event, Media Showcase Events, Awards Ceremony and Community Building Activities.

These touch points provide added opportunities for exhibitors to leverage their brands through advertising and sponsorships. The trade show plays host to more than 20 African countries and over 300 carefully curated products that are business events leaders on the continent. This include convention centres, hotels, destination marketing companies, tour operators, professional conference organisers, stand builders and technology partners as well.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Tourism operators call for professional service delivery by quality personnel to uplift sector

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With global tourism focused on recovery, tourism operators in Nigeria have called for the emergent of quality professionals with the right competencies and skill set to deliver on the promise of the sector, noting that enhanced professionalism is vital to effective customers’ service. These points were noted by a number of tourism professionals during a […]
Travel & Tourism

Skift releases state of Travel 2022 report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The travel industry has never been more relevant than it is today. But it took a near-total absence of mobility for the world to realise just how important travel is to us – to our economy, to our personal fulfillment, to how we work, and to how we socialise. The travel industry grew from a […]
Travel & Tourism

Lagos, stakeholders harp on transforming local communities into tourist destinations

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, last month in conjunction with the private sector joined the rest of the global community to mark the World Tourism Day (WTD) held on September 27. The event, which was held in Alausa, Ikeja, was headlined by the Tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who led members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica