Meetings Africa advances Africa’s MICE businesses – SA Tourism

As preparations for this year’s edition of Meetings Africa intensify, organisers of the yearly gathering, which is to witness its 17th edition this year, South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) has unfolded a new look for the strategic show, which it said is focused on promoting Africa’s Meeting, Incentives, Conferences/Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

A gathering of Africa’s various stakeholders in the MICE sector, Meetings Africa will be staged at its traditional home – Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa between February 27 and March 1. It is set to buzz with conversations while business deals are being clinched. Speaking at the Meetings Africa 2023 media launch, South African Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, Themba Khumalo, said: “The entire global tourism sector has been through a really rough time in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but we are back with a renewed energy and we are motivated to build and grow our sector to pre-pandemic levels and beyond. ‘‘Meetings Africa aims to contribute to helping African business events players restart and grow.

We want to create opportunities for Africa’s business events sector so that we can all grow back more vital than ever before. “Our new look represents this new injection of energy and is an emphasis on the importance that we place on connections.”

He further disclosed that Meetings Africa’s single objective is to contribute to Africa’s economic success and be part of continent’s growth story, noting that South Africa seeks to use Meetings Africa as; “a tool to forge even more partnerships by offering various opportunities to meet face-to-face with the most influential buyers in the world.” Meetings Africa has a global hosted buyer programme that for optimal inter-action between buyers and exhibitors. In addition to this, South African Tourism has partnered with all nine provinces to host Meetings Africa familiarisation pre and post tours for hosted buyers and media to experience South Africa’s business events’ facilities and establishments. In keeping with the spirit of renewed energy, this year’s Meetings Africa will, for the first time, host the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) Summit.

This Africa chapter of the AIPC Summit was born out of a partnership between the South Africa National Convention Bureau (SANCB), a business unit of South African Tourism and the AIPC. Khumalo also said that the Summit is critical for the continent, to ensure that Africa’s conferencing facilities are on par with those from the rest of the world. “This Summit will help African venues to benchmark themselves against the global standards, to brand and position themselves based on what people are looking for in an internationally recognised venue,” added Khumalo. To date 275 buyers representing 45 countries have been approved to participate at Meetings Africa 2023, with almost 450 applications being vetted. A total of 305 exhibitors representing 15 African countries are currently registered to showcase their wares this year. Various Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) will also be at Meetings Africa in the development zone. “Transformation, inclusive economic growth and accelerating job creation are all central to all the work we do at South African Tourism. Providing our small businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to also interact and engage with hosted buyers is very important because we are serious about harnessing business opportunities both within the African continent and globally,” said Khumalo.

Some favourite events that have, over the years, contributed to the hallmark of this Pan African business events trade show will also return this year. Meetings Africa will be preceded by the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDAy) on February 27, with the official opening of the trade show taking place on the February 28. There will also be a variety of business- driven talks and discussions. This year’s Meetings Africa will also convey the African spirit through music, arts and crafts stalls; a variety of culinary offerings and will be a showcase of various cultures from all the African countries exhibiting at the trade show.

