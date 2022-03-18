News

…meets with Bello, other CECPC members

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni yesterday met with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and other members of the CECPC.

Governor Bello had acted as chairman of the CECPC, when Buni was on medical vacation. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Buni said: “You know that since I travelled the party has not stopped. His Excellency has done very well in managing the affairs of the party. We had hereto discussed the issues going forward. We are now at the finishing line in the preparations for our National Convention which is at hand on March 26. We are putting heads together to achieve this task ahead. I want to emphasise that the March 26 National Convention is sacrosanct.”

However, the secretary to the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe was absent at the meeting. Asked why Akpanudoedehe was absent at the meeting, Buni said: “You know that this is not a formal meeting of the committee. These members of the CECPC just came to welcome me back to the country and wish me well after returning from a medical trip outside the country. So, it is not a formal meeting that one will ask whether the secretary is here or not. However, he was in the house earlier today.” In his remarks the Niger State governor said: “For the past one week, I have been Acting as the chairman of CECPC and what I can tell you is that we made lots of progress towards our convention like we saw in the inauguration of the State Chairmen, adopted some of the zoning formula, and some of the decisions of the CECPC taken before he left the country. I can tell you for free that in the last one week, we have ensured that we are good to go for the convention.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7 high-capacity boats

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Determined to reduce traffic congestion and encourage residents to embrace water transportation, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated seven additional new boats built locally to enhance the capacity of the Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery. The governor, who also launched the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless […]
News

Kagara: Kalu wants FG to establish joint security committee

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…as Bello says ‘FG has Abandoned us’ Chief Whip of the upper chamber of the National Assembly of Nigeria, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday called on the Federal Government, to as a matter of necessity, establish a joint security committee in Niger State and other troubled parts of the country. Kalu made the call […]
News

#EndSARS: Aba residents count losses after protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Indigenous owners of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Ukwa/ Ngwa Clan, has called on hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest to stop the destruction of private and public properties in the state. The Ukwa/Ngwa residents, who embarked on a clean-up exercise in Aba and sensitization of Market Associations within the city, described the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica