Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she is 43% Nigerian

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has opened up on her genetic heritage, revealing that she is 43% Nigerian. Markle made this known in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, where she expressed her desire to learn more about her roots, Mirrors reported yesterday. In the episode, Meghan discussed with American actress Issa Rae, Nigerian- American writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards. The Duchess of Sussex told listeners that she took a genealogy test, which revealed that she is 43% Nigerian. “I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago,” Meghan explains, as her guests eagerly ask her to share what the results entailed. The Duchess then proudly says “I’m 43% Nigerian” to the shock of Ziwe, who shouts “No way!” Ziwe, who is Nigerian- American, then asks: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

 

