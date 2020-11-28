News

Meghan Markle recounts suffering miscarriage months ago

Meghan Markle has recounted how she suffered a devastating miscarriage months ago. According to the mother of one and wife to British royal, Prince Harry, she was changing baby Archie’s nappy at their former home in Los Angeles when she “felt a sharp cramp.” She made this known in a personal piece called ‘The Losses We Share,’ Meghan wrote in the New York Times. “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs.

Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” she wrote. “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.” “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

