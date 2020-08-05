News

Meghan wins court bid to keep friends’ identities secret

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Meghan wins court bid to keep friends’ identities secret

 

The Duchess of Sussex has won a high court bid to keep secret the identities of five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in the latest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers.
Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over an article that reproduced parts of a “private and confidential” handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle, in August 2018, reports PA Media.
At a preliminary hearing in London last week, Meghan’s lawyers applied for the five friends who gave an interview to People magazine to remain anonymous in reports of the proceedings.
In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Warby said he had concluded that, “for the time being at least”, the duchess should be granted an order that protects the identities of the five individuals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ABUAD procures COVID-19 screening equipment

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has invested millions of naira on Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels for the screening of its students and staff upon resumption of Academic works.   The Federal Government had on 20th March, 2020 ordered closure of all educational institutions in the country with effect from 23rd March, 2020 to […]
News

Ikeja Electric implements new meter price hike, targets 400,000 households

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

I keja Electric Plc (IE) yesterday declared that it had begun implementation of new price hike for prepaid meters on June 1 just as it declared plans to connect additional 400,000 households on its prepaid metering system.     The utility firm had connected over one hundred and twenty thousand households on metering system between […]
News

I killed my victims by hacking their heads with shovel –Suspect

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, yesterday paraded a19-year-old, Mr. Sunday Sodipe, who was apprehended for serially killing innocent persons at the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state with a shovel. Sunday, whose bloodstained shovel was displayed before him at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, confessed that he was sent by […]

%d bloggers like this: