Mehcosa: Afro pop child star delights in making people happy

Music sensation, Mehitabel O. Cosa, popularly known as Mehcosa is a British-born Nigerian child singer who is continuously proving that there is no age limit to success and in making good music. Mehcosa who hit limelight when her covers of several hit songs by popular artists surfaced on social media, including Simi’s hit single, ‘Duduke’ recently dropped her debut single, Modupe. The song has since been enjoying massive airplays across the country.

In an interview, the youngster who started her music career by doing covers for popular and award-winning artists said she loves her genre of music because she has been able to use it easily to pass her message to the people. “I love singing and doing what I enjoy. I equally love my genre of music because it’s easy to pass message to the people.” She also hinted that she is currently working towards creating happy songs that would put smiles on people faces. She hinted that her next single will be coming out soon. The youngster who recently concluded a tour for her debut single, Modupe, stated that sustaining her music career would not affect her education, as she loves school. Mehcosa disclosed that she also enjoys the support of her loved ones as they have been the pillar for her music career.

